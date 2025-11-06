The Elvis Costello Lyric That Explores the Dark Side of Passion

In most cases, songwriters depict passion as a positive thing in a relationship, often building whole songs out of the heat between two lovers. But what happens when passion flares up for the wrong reasons?

Elvis Costello explores that phenomenon in his song “Indoor Fireworks”. The couple at the heart of the song can certainly heat it up. But they often lose control of the flames when some cooling off might serve them better.

“Fireworks” Display

Elvis Costello built much of his reputation on songs that featured his fiery backing band, The Attractions. But as the mid-80s dawned, Costello had tired a little bit of the work he was doing with the group. Relationships between the members were somewhat frayed. And their efforts to go for a pop-oriented sound on albums like Punch The Clock and Goodbye Cruel World left Costello frustrated.

It was around that time that Costello started hanging out with T Bone Burnett. The pair performed some off-the-cuff live shows playing old country songs. That inspired Costello to work with Burnett as his producer for his next album while also focusing on an American roots music-inspired sound.

Costello also left the Attractions on the sidelines (except for one song) while making the 1986 album King Of America. For example, on “Indoor Fireworks”, Costello is joined by James Burton on guitar, Jerry Scheff on bass, and Mitchell Froom on organ.

When he wrote “Indoor Fireworks”, Costello was trying to mimic the songwriting style of Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, known for the many classics they wrote for The Everly Brothers. Nick Lowe covered the song on his 1985 album The Rose Of England before Costello came out with his version.

Examining the Lyrics of “Indoor Fireworks”

“Indoor Fireworks” takes place at the end of a relationship, with two people clinging to the last vestiges of their former union. The narrator suggests that they’re going through a pantomime of sorts. “We play these parlor games,” he says. “We play at make believe.” But they skip the good parts: “We go straight past pretending/To the part where everybody loves to cry.”

Costello comes up with a playful comparison for the narrator’s attraction to the girl. “You were the spice of life,” he sings. “The gin in my vermouth.” He acknowledges how their passion would sustain the faltering relationship. “Sometimes we’d fight in public, darling, with very little cause.” He explains. “But different kinds of sparks would fly/When we got on our own behind closed doors.”

The narrator willingly confronts the end in the final verse. But he makes a sardonic reference to how they can endure. “But don’t think for a moment, dear, that we’ll ever be through,” he says. “I’ll build a bonfire of my dreams and burn a broken effigy of me and you.”

Costello carries the metaphor through the refrain. These “Indoor Fireworks” deliver both thrills and chills to the couple. “But they can dazzle or delight,” he admits. “Or bring a tear/When the smoke gets in your eyes.”

King Of America contains some of Costello’s strongest songwriting, and this track stands out as a particular highlight. “Indoor Fireworks” lives up to its name and offers some explosive lyrics, albeit in the service of a melancholy story.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images