Paul McCartney Recalls His Father’s Amusing Suggestion on How The Beatles Should Revise the Lyrics to “She Loves You”

A new sneak peek at the upcoming documentary Beatles ’64 has been posted on the Fab Four’s YouTube channel. As previously reported, the movie, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday, November 29, focuses on The Beatles’ historic first visit to the U.S. in February 1964.

Videos by American Songwriter

The clip features new interview footage of Paul McCartney sharing a humorous story about an interaction he and John Lennon had with his father, James, back in 1963. It appears that Paul’s dad had some reservations about the lyrics to one of the band’s most famous early songs.

“We’d written the song ‘She Loves You’ in the next room, and my dad was in the other room,” McCartney recalled. “So we came in to play it to him [for the] first time.”

Paul said he and Lennon proceeded to sing the tune, including its famous chorus, “She loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah.” As they sang, his dad listened and nodded along.

McCartney remembered with amusement that when they finished the song, his father said, “Boys … it’s very nice, but couldn’t you sing, ‘She loves you, yes, yes, yes’? … There’s enough of these Americanisms around.”

More About “She Loves You”

The Beatles released “She Loves You” in August 1963 in the U.K. and the following month in the U.S. In the British band’s home country, the song was an immediate smash, spending six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 between September and early December 1963.

In the States, “She Loves You” didn’t catch on until after The Beatles’ historic appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. It spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in March of ’64. “She Loves You” also was included on the Fab Four’s third U.S. studio album, titled The Beatles’ Second Album. That record was released in April 1964. It followed Introducing … The Beatles and Meet The Beatles!, which both were issued in January 1964.

More about the Beatles ’64 Documentary

Beatles ’64 was co-produced by Martin Scorsese, and directed by David Tedeschi. The film follows the Fab Four from their arrival at Kennedy Airport in New York City on February 7, 1964, through their famous appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, and their first full U.S. concert in Washington, D.C. It also captures many other highlights of their debut trip to America.

The movie also looks at the camaraderie of band members McCartney, Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they dealt with the hysteria and media attention they experienced during the whirlwind two-week journey.

Beatles ’64 includes previously unseen footage of the band and its rabid fans during those early days of Beatlemania. The documentary also features new interviews McCartney and Starr, as well as with some original fans, who share their recollections of that time and discuss the group’s influence on their lives.

Some of the rare footage featured in the movie was shot by famed sibling documentary filmmakers Albert and David Maysles. The footage was restored by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production company. Audio of The Beatles’ Ed Sullivan Show appearances and the Washington, D.C., concert was remixed by Giles Martin.

About The Beatles’ New Vinyl Reissues and Box Set

The Beatles ’64 doc’s Disney+ premiere will take place a week after the release of a series of vinyl mono reissues of the band’s early U.S. albums.

As previously reported, the reissues include seven U.S. Beatles albums that originally were released in 1964 and 1965. All of the albums, which feature mono audio, have been out of print on vinyl since 1995.

The seven albums are collected together in a vinyl box set titled The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono. The records are Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles’ Second Album, A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track), Something New, The Beatles’ Story, Beatles ’65, and The Early Beatles.

All of those albums, with the exception of the two-LP The Beatles Story, also are available individually. The box set and the individual LPs are available now.