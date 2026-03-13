Watch Elvis Costello, Hozier, and Others Team up for an Unforgettable Performance of The Band’s “The Weight”

The 10th annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert took place on Thursday, March 5, at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City. The 2026 edition of the event was, as usual, a star-studded affair that included a variety of special collaborative performances.

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One of the undoubted highlights from the show was a rendition f The Band’s classic roots-rock song “The Weight” performed by Elvis Costello, ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarist/singer Warren Haynes, Hozier, and surprise guest Mavis Staples. Whoopi Goldberg was one of the evening’s emcees, and she introduced the tune.

[RELATED: Paul Simon, Mavis Staples, Mary J. Blige, Elvis Costello, and More Ring in 10th Anniversary of Love Rocks NYC]

Costello had played two songs earlier in the show, and Goldberg welcomed him back to the stage, followed by Haynes and Hozier. Whoopi then said, “I’m now going to introduce a surprise guest. A powerhouse, a true queen. Please welcome to the stage the one, the only Mavis Staples.” The 86-year-old soul/gospel great then took center stage.

Haynes, Staples, Hozier, and Costello each sang lead on a verse, while all four combined their voices in the song’s choruses. Haynes added some slinky slide guitar. Mavis and Elvis also harmonized on the final verse, with Staples bringing the tune to an end with some gospel-infused yells of “Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!” Costello and Hozier then got down on one knee and bowed to Mavis.

The house band for the 2026 Love Rocks NYC concert included bassist Will Lee, drummer Steve Gadd, multi-instrumentalist Larry Campbell, and many more acclaimed musicians.

You can check out fan-shot footage of the performance on YouTube.

More About the Love Rock NYC Concert

The Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert was first held in 2017. Since then, the event has raised $65 million for the God’s Love We Deliver meal initiative. That money has helped provide 6.5 million meals to those living with serious illnesses in the New York City area.

Donations to God’s Love We Deliver can be made by visiting GLWD.org.

The 2026 concert also featured performances by Paul Simon, Mary J. Blige, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Goo Goo Dolls, Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, Jon Batiste, Linda Perry, Mary J. Blige, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and Trombone Shorty.

Besides Goldberg, a number of other celebrities also made appearances, including Bill Murray, Julianne Moore, Paul Shaffer, JB Smoove, and Jeff Ross.

More About “The Weight”

“The Weight” first appeared on The Band’s 1968 debut album, Music From Big Pink. Mavis Staples’ family group The Staple Singers recorded a cover of the song for their 1968 album Soul Folk In Action.

Mavis and The Staple Singers also performed “The Weight” with The Band in the latter group’s acclaimed 1978 concert film and documentary The Last Waltz.

Costello played “The Weight” with The Band’s Levon Helm and others during a 2009 episode of Elvis’ performance series Spectacle. The performance also featured Ray Lamontagne, Nick Lowe, Allen Toussaint, and Richard Thompson. Costello also joined Helm’s band for a rendition of “The Weight” at the City Winery in New York City in 2009.

Haynes has played “The Weight” live many times over the years, including during the “Last Waltz” tribute tours in which he’s taken part frequently.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )