Elvis Had a Laughably Honest Explanation for Transitioning to Rodeo Shows in the 1970s

Far too often, the sheen of the spotlight blinds us to the reality that musicians are, at their core, regular humans trying to earn a living, just like the person who bags your groceries, your bank teller, and you. Even larger-than-life figures like Elvis Presley were hustlers at heart, which Presley proved during a laughably honest interview in 1970.

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Clad in a very 1970s white and burnt orange jumpsuit, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll spoke at a press conference ahead of his performances at the Houston Astrodome. The string of live performances was a part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. And while the venue and the sheer size of the event were impressive, a rodeo is a far cry from the Las Vegas venues Presley was playing at that time.

When asked to explain his decision to play a livestock show after spending so much time in Sin City, Presley replied, “Well, uh, they asked me to do it.”

The Rodeo Shows Marked Elvis Presley Getting Back in the Saddle

While the knee-jerk answer of “they asked me to” is a pretty hilarious reaction for someone as famous as Elvis Presley agreeing to do a show, it’s also a testament to his intense work ethic throughout his career. From his tireless hours in the studio to the many, many films and corresponding soundtracks he worked on in the 1960s, Presley went where the money sent him—often at the behest of his hard-nosed manager, Colonel Tom Parker. His decision to go to the rodeo was no different. Moreover, it marked an important shift in his career.

Presley had only recently made his career comeback to Las Vegas months earlier in July 1969. At these shows, Presley was performing for loyal fans who bought tickets specifically to see him. At the Texas rodeo, Presley was back in front of a general admission audience, some of whom weren’t even there for the music at all. If the shows were a flop, then that would likely be an indication that Presley’s chance at being anything but a Vegas legacy act was long gone.

But the King pulled through. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo reported higher attendance than usual by over 10,000 people per night, with Saturday night’s show setting the world record for the largest indoor rodeo audience of 43,614 people. Presley was officially back in the saddle, with Robert Hilburn of the Times-Post News Service calling the string of shows a “total triumph.”

At the press conference ahead of the shows, Presley said he was “anxious to do some live appearances, and I thought it’d be a good opportunity to get in front of the people.” And indeed it was.

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