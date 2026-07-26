3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s You Can Actually Work Out To

Have you ever gotten to the gym only to realize you’ve forgotten your energy drink? Or maybe the coffee place you usually stop at for an espresso before the workout was closed unexpectedly. That’s never fun. But what can you do?

Well, if you need a little extra boost when you get to the fitness club, let us help you out. We wanted to dive into three tracks from back in the day that might actually inspire your next workout. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s you can actually work out to.

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“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1970)

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One word that comes up often when discussing exercise is drive. Well, if you’re lacking in drive, just put this song on and let it take over your central nervous system. There is no way to listen to “Layla” by Derek & The Dominos and not feel overwhelmed with passion and energy. The buzzy vibes of the track electrify your bones like neon light. And sometimes that’s just what it takes when you need to hit the gym—a little extra oomph of energy.

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda from ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (1977)

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If you’re still needing some extra energetic support after you’ve played “Layla” a few dozen times, then switch your playlist to “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda. The 1977 cover of the Nina Simone original is like a double shot of espresso in the morning. It’s the smelling salts you might need to revive yourself to rev your engines at the local fitness club. Once the beat comes in, once that urgent melody hits—your only recourse is more movement!

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy from ‘Disco Baby’ (1975)

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Speaking of movement, that is the whole point of this song. While certain tracks are made to teach a lesson or explore the human experience, this song was made for dancing. And whether you consider disco a form of exercise doesn’t totally matter here. No matter what sort of workout you set your sights on, this happy-go-lucky offering will accompany you. It will get you smiling and get you sweating—what a combo!

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