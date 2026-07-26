5 of the Best No. 1 Country Singles That Are Turning 30 This Year

Country music hit its boot-scooting stride in the 1990s, offering up honky tonk jams, scorned woman’s revenge songs, and sentimental ballads. The year 1996 was certainly no exception. And as the No. 1 hits from that year turn thirty this year, we’re celebrating five of the all-time best to come out of the penultimate year of the century.

“Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter

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Kicking off this list of No. 1 country songs that turn thirty this year is a song that specifically mentions a time “when thirty was old”: “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter. Carter released the song in late July 1996 off her debut album, Did I Shave My Legs For This? One of the more sentimental songs on the list, “Strawberry Wine” has a way of making anyone feel nostalgic for summer loves of yesteryear.

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“No News” by Lonestar

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Lonestar’s “No News” is a classic honky tonk line dance tune. The song follows the narrator as he waits for his partner to return after she leaves to “find herself.” As bleak as this might be, the upbeat tempo and absurd lyricism keep this song lighthearted and funny. (Including the bit where he hypothesizes that maybe she was offered as a sacrifice to some unknown deity or became a Parrot Head.)

“(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” by Shania Twain

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No one can do a sassy song with an exclamation point quite like Shania Twain, and her November 1995 release, “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” is no exception. The fourth single from The Woman In Me topped the charts the following February. The song was co-written and co-produced with Mutt Lange, and his rock influence is apparent in this slinky country groove.

“My Maria” by Brooks & Dunn

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Country duo Brooks & Dunn released their version of B.W. Stevenson’s “My Maria” in March 1996, giving it ample time to climb the charts by the time summer rolled around. The upbeat, lovestruck country tune with a subtle Latin flair is the perfect accompaniment to hot, sunny days. Because aren’t we all just lonely dreamers on a highway in the sky?

“Guys Do It All The Time” by Mindy McCready

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Mindy McCready’s role-reversal song from her debut album, Ten Thousand Angels, topped the charts in September 1996. A feminist anthem that challenged stereotypical relationship roles, “Guys Do It All The Time” was as brutally honest as it was quippy and funny. Suddenly, women everywhere had the chance to shout-sing “Sure, I had some beers with the girls last night, guys do it all the time.” And that’s just girlhood.

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