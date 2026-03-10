Emily Nenni Takes a Hard-Won Victory Lap with “Not a Winner” from Her Forthcoming LP ‘Movin’ Shoes’ (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)

Emily Nenni solidified her place as one of the best new voices in country music with her 2022 album On the Ranch. Then, in 2024, she reaffirmed her position in the genre and showcased her growth as an artist with Drive & Cry. True to her two-year schedule, the modern honky tonk hero is set to release her next album, Movin’ Shoes, on May 1. Today, American Songwriter is proud to share an early look at the album highlight “Not a Winner.”

Nenni announced the album in February with “Livin’ in Shame,” giving fans old and new a sample of the next evolution of her sound. Produced by John James Tourville (the Deslondes), Movin’ Shoes incorporates Southern rock and soul into her undeniably country sound. Even with the new sonic additions to the new album, her personality sits firmly at the heart of the 13-track collection, ensuring that it will fit perfectly alongside her previous releases in her discography and in the collections of her ever-growing fanbase.

Emily Nenni on “Not a Winner”

Ahead of today’s premiere, Emily Nenni took a moment to tell us a little about “Not a Winner” and how it relates to her current life.

“There’s a song on an early solo Diana Ross record, Surrender, called ‘I’m a Winner.’ It got me thinking how I’d technically never ‘won’ anything in my life, except a dragon-shaped bong in a raffle at a show about ten years ago,” she says. “Winning looks different for everyone. For some, it’s the accolades. For others, it’s getting to do what you love. It can also just be making it through another day,” she explains.

“I’m genuinely grateful for this life. It isn’t easy, and we all work so hard to stay afloat, it seems. I just want the chance to try, that’s all I’ve ever wanted. It’s even better when you’re alongside your friends, watching them get after it, too. That’s a win,” Nenni adds.

Movin’ Shoes Info

Emily Nenni will release Movin’ Shoes via New West Records on May 1. It will be available across digital streaming platforms as well as on CD and vinyl. Limited edition signed color vinyl copies and CDs are available for pre-order today.

Tracklist:

“Movin’ Shoes” “Talkin’ to Your Toothbrush” “Take My Money” “Not a Winner” “Livin’ in Shame” “What Have I Done Wrong” “Tenderness” “Honky Tonkin’” “Home with My Dog” “Yes It Hurt” “Talk to Me” “You Only Said It to Hurt Me”

Featured Image by Emilia Paré