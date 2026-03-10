5 of Willie Nelson’s Most Underrated Lyrics, Ranked

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is a lyrical legend. Although the songwriter has often admitted that he thinks he’s more of a melodic writer than a wordsmith, there are over 1,000 examples (literally, his discography is that big) that disprove that thought. Here are some of Willie’s most underrated lyrics, some he wrote and some he sang, ranked from bottom to top.

5. “Til I Gain Control Again” from ‘Picture In A Frame’

“Out on the road that lies before me now / There are some turns where I will spin / I can only hope that you will hold me now / ‘Til I can gain control again.”

Picture In A Frame was originally meant to showcase Nelson and Kimmie Rhoad’s vocal chemistry. However, it also highlights Willie’s ability to pick songs that resonate with him and his audience. Originally, this tune was written by Rodney Crowell and recorded by Emmylou Harris, but I think Willie makes this one all his own.

4. “Energy Follows Thought” from ‘A Beautiful Time’

“Imagine what you want / Then get out of the way / Remember energy follows thought / so be careful what you say.”

In 2022, Willie Nelson released this song, and in 2023, he would also release a book of the same title. The song clearly explores the unique theme of manifestation, which Nelson is a bit of an advocate for.

3. “Time Of The Preacher” from ‘Red Headed Stranger’

“And the memories of those that he’d loved and had lost / Were wrapped in the dreams of the one he loved most.”

This song tells the story of a man who seeks vengeance after his wife abandons him. It’s also outlaw country at its finest, if you couldn’t tell by the Red Headed Stranger album cover.

2. “If You Can Touch Her At All” from ‘Waylon & Willie’

“Though sometimes it seems / She ain’t worth the trouble at all / She can be worth the world / If somehow you can touch her at all.”

Easily one of the most captivating lyrics off of Waylon & Willie, this song talks about what it means to love a woman. It’s a love that extends beyond a physical sense. There’s something beautiful that happens when Willie gets to the lyric “She can be worth the world.” If you don’t believe me, take a listen for yourself!

1. “Local Memory” from ‘Shotgun Willie’

“She’s the hardest-working memory in this town.”

Last but not least, this has to be one of my favorite lyrics of all time, not just in Willie’s catalog. If you listen to “Local Memory”, you’ll see that it’s a deeply metaphorical song. The tune even personifies Willie’s memory as a “she” that haunts him as he tries to drift off to sleep.

