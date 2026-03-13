Born on This Day in 1963, the Country Singer Who Penned Multiple Award-Winning Late Career Hits for George Jones

On this day (March 13) in 1963, Billy Yates was born in Doniphan, Missouri. Raised on classic country music, Yates’ loyalty to the traditional country sound led him to start his own label, on which he has released several albums. He found early success as a songwriter when country icon George Jones cut some of his songs, including “Changes” and “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair.”

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Yates started performing early in life. He regularly sang with his father on a Sunday morning radio show. When he wasn’t singing, he was working on the family farm and listening to the likes of Jim Reeves, Ernest Tubb, and Buck Owens. Years later, his love of classic country music would lead him to Nashville. First, though, he landed a regular spot on the Lake Wappapello Opry after singing Ricky Skaggs’ “Cryin’ My Heart Out Over You,” according to AllMusic.

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Yates didn’t go straight from high school to Music City. Instead, he attended barber school, earned his license, and cut hair in his hometown for five years. He also worked at a local radio station in the evenings and picked up weekend gigs when he could. Finally, in 1987, he moved to Nashville and landed a publishing deal with Hori Pro Entertainment.

George Jones Cuts Multiple Billy Yates Co-Writes

A few years after moving to Nashville, Billy Yates got his first big break as a songwriter when George Jones cut two his songs for the 1992 album Walls Can Fall. Moreover, he released both as singles.

Yates co-wrote “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” with Frank Dycus and Kerry Kurt Phillips. Jones released it as the album’s first single, and it peaked at No. 34 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The single features guest vocals from Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Joe Diffie, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Clint Black, Pam Tillis, and Mark Chesnutt, among others. IT took home the CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year in 1993.

Yates and Dycus co-wrote the album’s title track with Bruce Bouton. Jones released it as the album’s second single, but it failed to chart.

Later, Jones cut “Choices” for his 1999 album Cold Hard Truth. It peaked at No. 30 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It brought him the Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Yates’ Recording Career

Billy Yates released his self-titled debut album in 1997. It produced the critically acclaimed top 40 hit “Flowers.” Then, he signed a deal with Curb, where he released one single.

Yates saw that he wouldn’t be able to make the unfettered traditional country he wanted to record with Curb. As a result, he talked his way out of his contract and started M.O.D. (My Own Damn) Records. Since then, he has released nine independent studio albums. His most recent, These Old Walls, was released in 2015.

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