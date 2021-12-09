Emmylou Harris, John Hiatt, Desmond Child, and More Lead Songwriting Fantasy Camp in 2022

Emmylou Harris, John Hiatt, Desmond Child, and more hitmakers are set to share their seasoned knowledge during the first Songwriting Fantasy Camp, April 7-10, 2022.

For 2022, Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy has set the writing session up with some of the world’s most renowned songwriters. At the helm is Child, whose roster of songwriting credits spans artists like Cher, Barbra Streisand, Kiss, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks, Meat Loaf, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez—and even Kermit the Frog—for the four-day camp, taking place at Scarritt Bennett Center in Nashville.

“I’m so excited to share my passion of songwriting with new and upcoming talent and writers at the first-ever Songwriting Fantasy Camp,” said Child in a statement.

Joining Harris, Hiatt, and Child are Marti Frederiksen, Felix Cavaliere, Steve Cropper, and Damon Johnson, and more writing “instructors.”

The four-day camp will cover all genres—pop, rock, country, Americana, jazz, and beyond—with students learning some of the tools to become better songwriters and get advice from accomplished artists and songwriters.

Topics covered throughout the camp are The Key to Writing Lyrics before Music, and the reverse, Writing Music Before Lyrics, Co-Writing, and Breaking Down The Hits —where a panel of songwriters will share the secrets to writing their hits. Melody and Harmony, Creative Writing and Literature, Demo Production, Film & TV Songwriting, the Business of Songwriting are also part of the curriculum. Participants will also learn how to apply their song ideas, personal stories, poetry, and more into recordable tracks.

The last evening of camp will showcase new music, allowing participants to perform their original songs for A&R representatives and music industry executives.

Co-producing the event, Sixthman, known for creating unique interactive music festivals at sea, has created a vacation-education experience around the upcoming Songwriting Fantasy Camp.

“When the opportunity came up to collaborate with David and the dynamic team at Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp along with the iconic Desmond Child and roster of artists for this camp…all the team at Sixthman said was…”Just tell us where and when,’” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman. ”This will be a true once in a lifetime experience for campers and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help set the stage for memories that are sure to last a lifetime.”

Photos: Emmylou Harris, Courtesy of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp; John Hiatt by David McClister