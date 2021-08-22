Everly Brothers’ Don Everly Dies at 84

Don Everly, founding member of the rock ‘n’ roll duo, the Everly Brothers passed away at his home on August 21. He was 84. No cause of death was given.

Everly’s family confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times with a statement. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

The Everly Brothers, consisting of Don and his brother Phil, who passed away in 2014 of lung disease, are known for their impeccable use of harmony. Through their musical career, the brothers achieved 35 Billboard Top 100 singles, 26 in the top 40, including “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Bye Bye Love.”

After pursuing solo careers in the ‘70s, Don found some success with his band, Dead Cowboys, before reuniting with his brother in 1983. The duo was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 1997, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

“As a singer, a songwriter, and a guitar innovator, Don Everly was one of the most talented and impactful artists in popular music history,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “His influence reverberates through songs like ‘So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad),’ ‘I Wonder If I Care as Much,’ and ‘Cathy’s Clown,’ through open tunings and rhythmic sensibilities that helped give rise to Keith Richards and many others, and through the ethereal harmonies he conjured with his brother Phil.”

Don is survived by his wife Adela, his mother Margaret Everly, and four children.