Everyone Always Overlooks the Bassline, Except When It Comes to These 3 Tracks From the 1970s

In terms of celebrity status and credit, the bassist often gets the least amount. Which is a total and utter shame, because without the bassist, well, bands would have a harder time keeping rhythm with just the drums. Is it impossible? No, but harder, yes, and also just wouldn’t sound as good. Nevertheless, basslines are often overlooked. However, that is not the case when it comes to these three from the 1970s.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Money” by Pink Floyd

In a handful of songs, the most distinguishable aspect is the bassline. Frankly, whenever the bassline is the first piece of music introduced in the song, the masses will then be able to identify it forever. That is certainly the case for Pink Floyd‘s 1973 single “Money”, as the bassline is one of the most famous of all time.

The bassline in this song is nothing overly complex, but it’s simple, tasteful, and incredibly catchy. That being said, it’s very, very memorable, and the minute it comes on, the listener knows exactly what song is playing. The song has always been that way, and will seemingly continue to be that way, and it’s all thanks to the bassline.

“Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is one of the best musicians of all time, and arguably the best R&B musician of all time. Hence, it comes as no surprise that he created one of the most iconic basslines while writing his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, “Superstition”.

While the bass is not the first instrument in the song, when it comes in, it cuts deep. Consequently, it has remained the catchiest part of the single to this day. Even if you’ve only heard the song once, you can likely hum the bassline to yourself, and you probably do, without choice.

“Walk On The Wild Side” by Lou Reed

The bassline on Lou Reed‘s 1972 staple classic was played and written by bassist Herbie Flowers. Like the rest of the songs on this list, if you’ve heard the song once, then you can identify what song it is just by the bassline. Flowers’ bassline is soothing, minimalistic, yet overachieves the normal role of a bassline in every regard.

The bass part is so terrific that it just couldn’t stay on one song. Yes, in 1990, a Tribe Called Quest sampled the iconic bassline for their hip-hop single, “Can I Kick It?”, thus perpetuating its simplistic nuance and introducing it to a whole new generation.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images