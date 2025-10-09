3 Gorgeous Songs You Didn’t Know Stevie Wonder Wrote for Other Musicians

The incomparable Stevie Wonder is one of the most famous singer/songwriters in R&B and soul music. And while most of his biggest songs were sung by Stevie Wonder himself, he also penned a few gorgeous tunes for his contemporaries. And you may not be aware that he was the main writer behind these memorable hit songs. But once you know, the little signs that you’re listening to a Wonder original really stand out. Let’s take a look!

“Tears Of A Clown” by The Miracles

Remember this hit tune from the Summer of Love? “Tears Of A Clown” by The Miracles dropped in 1967 via Motown’s subdivision, Tamla. It’s one of Smokey Robinson and The Miracles’ most famous tunes. And I can see why people loved it so much back in the day. This is one of the most insanely catchy songs from its era. And believe it or not, Stevie Wonder penned the whole thing with some help from producer Hank Cosby.

“Perfect Angel” by Minnie Riperton

I’m a pretty big Minnie Riperton fan, and even I had no idea this 1974 classic was a Stevie Wonder original. This song is the title track of Riperton’s legendary 1974 album, which was also produced by Stevie Wonder. Wonder also wrote the song “Take A Little Trip” for that album, too. He plays the piano, drums, and harmonica on the album as well. You can tell that Wonder really was a huge fan of Riperton, considering how beautifully this album’s production was handled.

Fun fact: Afraid that Motown wouldn’t let him work on this Epic Records project, Wonder opted to work under a pseudonym on Perfect Angel.

“I Can’t Help It” by Michael Jackson

Did you know that Stevie Wonder wrote one of Michael Jackson’s many hit songs? This standout track from the 1979 album Off The Wall really does sound like a Stevie Wonder song, so it really comes as no surprise. You can hear that signature Clavinet, clear as day. “I Can’t Help It” is a particularly dreamy song for Michael Jackson, but it’s far from unusual for master songwriter Stevie Wonder.

Fun fact: A ton of talent worked on this album, from Paul McCartney to David Foster to Rod Temperton of Heatwave.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images