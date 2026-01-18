Everyone Should Know These 3 Country Songs From 1984 That Will Put Anyone in a Good Mood

Country music is full of songs for any situation or mood. There are plenty of country songs that are love songs, sad songs, and happy songs. These three country songs all came out in 1984, and are so positive, they are bound to put anyone in a good mood.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)” by Alabama

“Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)” is on Alabama’s Roll On album. The song, written by hit songwriter Dave Loggins, is about a hard-working truck driver. While on the road, he is in an accident during a snowstorm and miraculously survives.

“Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)” says, “Roll on highway, roll on along / Roll on, Daddy, ’til you get back home / Roll on family, roll on crew / Roll on, Mama, like I asked you to do / And roll on, eighteen-wheeler, roll on.”

Alabama was on a roll in 1984. In addition to having a No. 1 hit with “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)”, the band was also at the top of the charts that year with “When We Make Love” and “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)“.

“Mama He’s Crazy” by The Judds

“Mama He’s Crazy” is The Judds’ second single, and their first No. 1 hit. Written by Kenny O’Dell, “Mama He’s Crazy” is on Wynonna & Naomi, the duo’s freshman EP.

The song is about finding someone worthy of being in a relationship with and celebrating finding true love. “Mama He’s Crazy” says, “Mama, he’s crazy / Crazy over me / And in my life is where he says / He always wants to be / I’ve never been so loved / He beats all I’ve ever seen / And mama, he’s crazy / He’s crazy over me.”

O’Dell tells The Tennessean that he had the idea for “Mama He’s Crazy” by watching a soap opera at home with his wife.

“There was a daughter and a mama,” O’Dell remembers. “The daughter was talking about her [boyfriend], who was a rancher.”



“Let’s Chase Each Other Around The Room” by Merle Haggard

It’s got to be nearly impossible to do anything but smile listening to Merle Haggard’s “Let’s Chase Each Other Around The Room”. The song is written by Haggard, along with Freddy Powers and Sherill Rodgers. It appears on Haggard’s It’s All In The Game, his 39th studio album.

The uptempo song says, “Oh, let’s chase each other around the room tonight / Let’s play the games we played on our wedding night / To lock and bolt the door is only right / Let’s chase each other around the room tonight.”

“Let’s Chase Each Other Around The Room” came towards the end of Haggard’s 20-plus year reign at country radio. After this song hit No. 1, Haggard only had three more singles to land at the top of the charts. His final No. 1 hit, “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star”, came out in 1987.

Photo by Getty / Ron Galella Archive

