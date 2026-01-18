3 One-Hit Wonders From 1967 That Every 60s Teen Remembers

If you were a teen during the Summer of Love, I bet these three one-hit wonders from 1967 were some of your favorite era-specific tunes. Let’s take a look at just a few songs that resonated heavily with teens during the golden age of psychedelia.

“Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock

The grip this song had on teens (and adults, honestly) in 1967 was something to behold. And there’s a reason why even young people today love this song, decades after it was released. “Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock was released in May of that year and became one of the biggest psychedelic pop tunes of the era. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week the following November. It’s been featured in films and series like Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery and Daisy Jones And The Six. The song clearly hasn’t left the public consciousness yet. And yet, Strawberry Alarm Clock never had another Top 20 hit on that chart again.

“Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out)” by The Hombres

A lot of teens vibed with this Southern garage rock tune from 1967. This track from The Hombres was described by some critics as a parody of Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues”. I’m inclined to agree with that, though this was far from a novelty song. It’s on the more creative side of rock tunes that were hitting the airwaves in the late 1960s. And teens definitely loved it. “Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out)” by The Hombres was a No. 12 hit on the Hot 100, but the band never had another hit again and disbanded in 1969.

“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie

“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie is considered by many to be the ultimate ode to the Summer of Love, and what a gorgeous tune it is. This psychedelic pop entry on our list of one-hit wonders from 1967 was written by John Phillips and became quite a hit for Scott McKenzie in May of that year, and it had a big hand in the huge convergence of teens and young people in San Francisco during the Summer of Love. And despite hitting No. 4 on the Hot 100 with the song, McKenzie never made it to the Top 20 again.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images