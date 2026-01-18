3 Unforgettable Uses of Bob Dylan’s Music in Movies

Who are the most iconic figures in American pop culture? Everyone’s list would differ, but there are a few names that would certainly make a consistent appearance, and one of them is Bob Dylan. Bob Dylan arguably has the most unique voice in modern music; he’s recognizable to most, impactful to many, and generally, a person whose work amplifies whatever context it is set in. That being said, here are three unforgettable uses of Bob Dylan’s music in movies.

“Hurricane” in ‘Dazed And Confused’

Richard Linklater’s 1993 film, Dazed and Confused, just might be the perfect movie. There are a lot of facets that make it so, and one of those facets is its all-star soundtrack; to us, it is one of the best of all time. A highlight of the soundtrack is the inclusion of Bob Dylan’s epic ballad “Hurricane”.

Bob Dylan’s ballad is about Reuben Carter, a black boxer who was wrongfully convicted of murder. The scene in which it resides has nothing to do with any of those things. However, Linklater didn’t put this song in there to make a subtextual point. He seemingly did it all for the vibes, and if you’ve seen this movie, you know the vibes are immaculate.

“Shelter From The Storm” in ‘Jerry Maguire’

Cameron Crowe’s most famous movie, and the one with the best soundtrack, is Almost Famous. However, he didn’t restrain his song selection power for just that movie, as he also did one heck of a job on his film starring Tom Cruise, Jerry Maguire.

We don’t want to tell you why Dylan’s “Shelter From The Storm” works so well in this movie, because we want you to decide that for yourself. Although to us, the song selection is a superb exclamation point on an already phenomenal and incredibly wholesome movie. Not only does it work stylistically, but articulates the story’s subtext even further.

“The Man In Me” in ‘The Big Lebowski’

When it comes to Bob Dylan’s music in film, this is probably the most notable and widely remembered example. Appearing in two scenes, Dylan’s classic, in the context of the film, is an empty performative piece that acts as an aesthetically pleasing pillar with no story purpose. If you are a devout fan of this movie, then you know exactly what we are talking about.

Like Linklater’s selection, the Coen brothers’ use of the Dylan song has nothing to do with the film’s story. It might be an unnecessary decoration, but man, does it pull the room together, just like The Dude’s rug.

