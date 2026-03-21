Everyone Should Know These 4 Marie Osmond Songs, Even Though They Aren’t All Big Hits

When people think of Marie Osmond, they often think of the work she did with her brother, Donny Osmond. But Marie Osmond is also equally talented as a solo artist, with plenty of songs to her credit, including these four songs, which everyone should know, even though they weren’t all big hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Paper Roses”

Osmond’s first single as a solo artist, “Paper Roses” is also Osmond’s first No. 1 hit. Out in 1973 as the title track of her freshman record, “Paper Roses” is written by Fred Spielman and Janice Torre.

Topping both the pop and country charts, “Paper Roses” says, “I realize the way your eyes deceived me / With tender looks that I mistook for love / So take away the flowers that you gave me / And send the kind that you remind me of / Paper roses / Paper roses / Oh, how real those roses seem to be / But they’re only imitation / Like your imitation love for me.”

Surprisingly, Osmond was just 13 years old when she recorded “Paper Roses”. She earned a Grammy nomination for the song.

“Everybody’s Crazy ‘Bout My Baby”

On Osmond’s I Only Wanted You album is “Everybody’s Crazy ‘Bout My Baby”. Written by hit songwriter Mike Reid, the song came out as a single in 1987. The uptempo tune peaked just inside the Top 25 on the country charts, in spite of its catchy lyric.

“Everybody’s Crazy ‘Bout My Baby” says, “Everybody’s crazy ’bout my baby / But my baby’s crazy ’bout me / Everybody’s got eyes for my baby / But I’m the only one he sees.”

Although it’s a fun song, “Everybody’s Crazy ‘Bout My Baby” is the final Top 25 single of Osmond’s career.

“There’s No Stopping Your Heart”

In 1985, Osmond released “There’s No Stopping Your Heart”, a song that became a No. 1 hit at country radio. The title track of her fifth studio album, the song is written by Michael Bonagura and Craig Karp.

“There’s No Stopping Your Heart” says, “When forever starts / There’s no stoppin’, no stoppin’ / No stoppin’ your heart / Like a river, it just keeps on rollin’ / ‘Til it fills you up to overflowin’ / There’s no stoppin’, no stoppin’ / No stoppin’ your heart.”

“Meet Me In Montana” With Dan Seals

After “Paper Roses”, Osmond didn’t have another No. 1 hit until “Meet Me In Montana”. Out in 1985, Montana sings the song with Dan Seals. “Meet Me In Montana” appears on both There’s No Stopping Your Heart and Seal’s Won’t Be Blue Anymore. Paul Davis is the writer of “Meet Me In Montana”.

The sweet love song says, “Won’t you meet me in Montana / I wanna see the mountains in your eyes / Whoa, whoa, I had all of this life I can handle / Meet me underneath that big Montana sky.”

Photo by Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images