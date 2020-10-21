It’s his song about the Internet in this time of the election and pandemic.

Finneas is back with yet another beautiful, bold song. The guy is on fire. It’s called “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” and is a testament to the times we’re living in. With a rich and poignant choir of voices underscoring this elegiac melody, it’s another great record from Finneas, the cover story of our July/August 2020 issue.



“I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it,” said Finneas. “But to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet. Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic.” |



“Sometimes the internet makes me laugh,” he said, “sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”