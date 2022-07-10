Five Albums You Should Be Listening to Right Now

As we enter the second half of 2022, you may find yourself in search of some new tunes. Fortunately, you don’t need to worry, because we are here to help on that front. Below, American Songwriter has compiled a list of new albums you should be listening to. Keep reading for five albums that you can bop your head to in the coming weeks.

1. MUNA by MUNA

This ode to queer love took the world by storm with its bubblegum pop aesthetic and catchy sound, making you feel like you are on a 2014 Pinterest board. This synth-pop disco-esque album is worth the listen if you are ready to dance. MUNA’s third studio album, and the first album on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label, is out now.

2. Lavender Days by Caamp

Caamp takes you on a dreamy journey that imitates the title of their album—Lavendar Days. If you are on any wistful adventures or just sitting by the lake, then you should turn on this album. It’s an album of comfort and an album that stresses the little things in life. Take a breath and bop your head to Caamp’s fourth studio album.

3. CTRL (Deluxe) by SZA

Congratulations, SZA just blessed your life with 20 minutes of previously unheard material. To celebrate the fifth anniversary of CTRL‘s release, SZA released the deluxe version of CTRL. The album includes a different version of “Love Galore” along with six other tracks: “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”

4. Growin’ Up by Luke Combs

Celebrate the summer months with Luke Combs’ latest release, Growin’ Up. Combs struts his usual guitar-heavy songs with a certain nuance, taking you on an intimate ride through his small town. You’ll stop by his dive bars and meet the people with the biggest hearts. He shows his good ole’ boy humility through this record while adding the lightest dash of today’s Nashville songwriting nuances.

5. Sometimes, Forever by Soccer Mommy

The sun can’t shine forever in the summer. Soccer Mommy is here to give you the melancholy you need. She takes after the early ’90s shoegaze melodies that swirl you through emotions. The themes from the early ’90s stand out from the album as well. She hates the corporate music industry and takes after Nirvana by picking up the toxic fan culture. Adding her own touches, Soccer Mommy threads influences from her previous record, Color Theory, while showing growth as an artist. Check out Sometimes, Forever if you’re feeling like a good cry.

