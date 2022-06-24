Luke Combs Releases New Album ‘Growin’ Up’—“Hope Y’All Love It!!”

Today (June 24), celebrated country star Luke Combs released his latest LP, Growin’ Up.

Combs, who is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, dropped the new album via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville, and fans can check out the tracklisting below and stream or purchase the new music HERE.

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews, and Jonathan Singleton, Growin’ Up is Combs’ third studio album following the 3-time-platinum What You See is What You Get (2019) and his four-time-platinum debut, This One’s For You.

The new LP features twelve songs, including his new single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart—the highest chart debut since January 2020—and was the most added song in country radio this week with 148 stations onboard.

Combs shared the news on Twitter, writing, “It’s been a long time coming, but my NEW ALBUM Growin’ Up is finally out! Hope y’all love it!!”

It’s been a long time coming, but my NEW ALBUM Growin’ Up is finally out! Hope y’all love it!! pic.twitter.com/0U673BaqOI — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) June 24, 2022

GROWIN’ UP TRACKLIST

1. Doin’ This

2. Any Given Friday Night

3. The Kind of Love We Make

4. On the Other Line

5. Outrunnin’ Your Memory feat. Miranda Lambert

6. Used To Wish I Was

7. Better Back When

8. Tomorrow Me

9. Ain’t Far From It

10. Call Me

11. Middle of Somewhere

12. Going, Going, Gone

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 7—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 8—Quebec City, QC—Festival D’Ete International De Quebec

July 9—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 3—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 16—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)

September 17—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)

September 22—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)

September 23—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 15—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 22—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 29—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 5—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 12—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 14—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 18—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

November 21—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

November 22—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

December 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more to be announced