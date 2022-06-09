SZA Celebrates 5th Birthday of ‘Ctrl’ Album by Dropping the Deluxe Version

Five years ago, R&B artist SZA released her debut studio album Ctrl. The record was critically acclaimed upon release and remains a fan favorite among many music lovers (us included!). To celebrate Ctrl’s birthday and success, SZA dropped the deluxe version of the record with a whopping seven new tracks.

These new songs were primarily written when SZA was first putting the record together. “Everything made in 2014-2016/17,” the singer wrote in a tweet. “Not new lol to be absolutely clear.”

The new/old batch of songs are as follows: “Love Galore (Alt Version),” “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.” Check out Ctrl (Deluxe) here or wherever you stream music.

The singer also hinted that there could be even more new music dropping. “What isn’t on deluxe maybe on SoundCloud as well tomorrow? Deciding. Spring cleaning old thoughts,” SZA stated in another tweet.

We’re keeping our ears peeled, SZA.

In other SZA news, the singer is set to headline the Friday slot at the Day N Vegas music festival. The event runs from September 2 through September 4 with J. Cole and Travis Scott as the other two weekend headliners. This will be Scott’s first headlining appearance since the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in November 2021.

Photo via Getty / Phillip Faraone