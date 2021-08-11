With news coming earlier this week that Christine McVie has sold her 115-song catalog to Hipgnosis, Fleetwood Mac has found their way into the zeitgeist buzz again.

After changing the landscape of pop music in the 1970s with their unparalleled folk rock sound, the band and their songs have become integral mainstays of culture around the world. From legendarily soul-baring tunes like “Landslide” and “Dreams” to the inimitable rock grooves of “Go Your Own Way” and “Rhiannon,” their dynamism and knack for earnestly vibey song craft has endured through everything that’s come since.

So, American Songwriter put together a list of Fleetwood Mac’s 10 greatest hits. Compiled based on data from Billboard charts, streaming analytics, record sales and more, the following songs are the definitive greatest hits of Fleetwood Mac:

10. “Gypsy“

9. “Big Love“

8. “Tusk“

7. “Rhiannon“

6. “Everywhere“

5. “Don’t Stop“

4. “Little Lies“

3. “Landslide“

2. “Go Your Own Way“

1. “Dreams“