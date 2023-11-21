6 Classic Rock Stars of the ’70s—Where Are They Now?

Classic rock has had a long history that continues to be shaped by legends and emerging acts alike. It could be argued that the 1970s was the most flourishing time in classic rock, with everyone from the Eagles to Fleetwood Mac to Alice Cooper adding their mark. Below, we look at a handful of classic rock stars from the ’70s and what they’re up to now.

Eagles

There are few bands that have shaped classic rock like the Eagles have. With a string of No. 1 albums released in the latter half of the decade, they left their trademark on rock music with iconic hits like “Witchy Woman,” “Take it Easy,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Hotel California,” and several others. Solidifying their legendary status is the fact that they have two of the best-selling albums of the 20th century, with Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) claiming the No. 1 spot and Hotel California, released in 1976, coming in at No. 3.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel’s incomparable piano playing has left an indelible mark on rock music. His career really started to pick up steam in the late 1970s with a trio of blockbuster albums: The Stranger (1977), 52nd Street (1978), and Glass Houses (1980). Living up to the title of his song “The Entertainer,” throughout the 1970s, Joel delighted audiences with such signature hits as “Piano Man,” “She’s Got a Way,” “Just the Way You Are,” “My Life,” and others.

Joel is still going strong and is set to close out the 2023 dates of his residency at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (November 22). He spent 2023 on the road with another ’70s classic rock icon, Stevie Nicks. He’ll continue to tour in 2024 and has “one night only” shows scheduled with Sting on February 24 and Nicks on March 9.

Fleetwood Mac

It’s hard to think of ’70s rock and not have Fleetwood Mac come to mind. The band dominated the decade with their record-breaking Rumours album, along with Tusk and the self-titled 1975 album. “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” and “The Chain” are among their most career-defining numbers released in the ’70s. Following the death of Christine McVie in November 2022, the remaining band members said a reunion is unlikely.

However this year, they released Rumours Live on September 8, which featured live recordings from their 1977 show at the Forum in Los Angeles. The band members also have flourishing solo careers. Stevie Nicks is currently on tour and has performed several shows with Billy Joel throughout 2023. Lindsey Buckingham released his self-titled solo album in June 2023, while Mick Fleetwood can be heard on Dolly Parton‘s new Rockstar album released in November 2023.

Alice Cooper

Since 1972, Alice Cooper has had generations of children and their parents alike singing “School’s Out” on that fateful day before summer vacation officially begins. The Godfather of Shock Rock sent shockwaves through the industry with such albums as School’s Out, Billion Dollar Babies, and Welcome to My Nightmare, along with accompanying hits “I’m Eighteen,” “Elected,” “Only Women Bleed,” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.”

At the age of 75, Cooper continues to prove his legendary status. In August 2023, he released the appropriately titled Road which was recorded live in studio with his touring band. He spent the majority of 2023 on three different tours with Rob Zombie, Def Leppard, and Mötley Crüe, as well as his solo tour. He also has several festival and arena dates scheduled in June 2024.

Steve Miller Band

When seeing the name Steve Miller Band, it’s likely that “The Joker” immediately starts playing in one’s head, and for good reason. The band’s distinct blend of classic and psychedelic rock has made it a fixture in rock music for decades. Fronted by Steve Miller, the band was a steady force in the 1970s with albums The Joker, Fly Like an Eagle, and Book of Dreams. “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Rock’n Me” sent the band to the top of the charts, leaving their mark on rock music.

In 2023, the band celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Joker” with a special bundle including previously unreleased demos, live performances, studio outtakes, and more curated by Miller himself. The band also has a handful of live shows on the docket for December 2023.

Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton has built a longstanding career on his musicianship. Though the English musician had been going strong in the early 1970s, he had his breakthrough with I’m in You in 1977, which spawned the hit title track. He also had hits with “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”

Frampton’s career is as enduring as his strength. In 2019, he announced he was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, which impacted his ability to play guitar and perform. After embarking on what was supposed to be his final tour in 2022, Frampton’s health improved to the point where he set off on the Never Say Never Tour in 2023.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images