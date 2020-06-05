As a father and son songwriting duo; family is at the core of who Folks Like Them are.

Each track on the Folks Like Them EP is inspired by the small towns where they grew up, and the people who made it special. Folks Like Them has been in the works throughout the years, and the vision is finally coming to life.

Through Chris’ years growing up, Allen ran a local studio, played in cover bands, and released original music. Chris and Allen have been working together their whole lives. Their shared experiences, family background, and love for music keeps them excited about the possibilities for making a difference in the world with their songs. It means the world and it’s only the beginning of what they have to offer.

They offered a track-by-track of the project to the readers of American Songwriter.

I Ain’t Changing

“I Ain’t Changing” is about a strong person who is comfortable in his own skin. He is very satisfied with who he has become and is thankful for the places and people that shaped him. He has a sense of duty to his country, to his family, and to his community, and works hard to make each of them better. He is a person that can be counted on by his neighbors. His goal is to stay true himself and to enjoy those close friends that money can’t buy.



Sunday In The Kitchen

“Sunday In The Kitchen” is definitely on the bluegrass side of the tracks. When I was growing up, my mom had an old wood stove in the kitchen and although she had a nice new gas stove to cook on, she preferred the old stove. She used to say the food just tasted better on that stove. Memories of that wood stove inspired “Sunday In The Kitchen”. The song speaks about a person who has moved to the city, but longs to be at home, remembering those wonderful meals his mom cooked on Sundays. He wonders if he made the right decision by leaving and finds himself, in those reflective moments, yearning for those Sunday family meals.



One Of Those Towns

We both grew up in small towns. “One Of Those Towns” is about people who can’t wait to leave their small town. After experiencing a fast paced city life they are pulled back to their small town by family, a desire to slow their hectic lives down, and a longing for the way things used to be. Returning to your hometown can be a struggle because you’ve changed and the town has also changed.



Folks Like Them

“Folks Like Them” is the song that defines what we do and what is important to us. The song is a tip of the hat to people of all generations who put family and community first. Chris’s grandfather, my father, drove big rigs and ran a small farming business. My mother, Chris’s grandmother, was a teacher, musician, and homemaker. They passed down a work ethic and a sense of personal responsibility that continues to affect our lives. We all know so many people who put in their time at work, take care of their families, and contribute to their communities. As people listen to the song, we hope they think about the “Folks Like Them” that had an impact on their lives.

Broken Watch

Listening to “Broken Watch” will hopefully inspire people to think about time and how they spend it. The main character is worried about everything in his life until his father’s watch reminds him of the most important thing of all… time. Instead of worrying about material things or status, the watch reminds him of lessons his dad taught him. When he looks at the watch on his wrist, his world slows down and allows him to concentrate on what’s really meaningful in his life.

Life Worth Living

“Life Worth Living” is about a character who is caught up in the rat race of life. Work is his main focus. Sometimes when we need a helping hand it appears out of nowhere. The character is drawn to an old man sitting on a bench who seems to have the exact right advice for him, at the right time. The old man helps him take stock of what really matters. We all hope that angels appear when we need them.

