Zach Top Admits Feeling Pressure To Avoid Sophomore Slump, but He’s Not Lacking in Confidence

Dierks Bentley has spoken—Zach Top is the future of country music. After signing with independent Nashville record label Leo33 in September 2023, the Washington native caught fire with his debut single, “Sounds Like the Radio.” The April 2024 release of his first album, Cold Beer and Country Music, had traditionalists buzzing as the Academy of Country Music crowned Top its New Male Artist of the Year.

Now, the “I Never Lie” hitmaker, 27, is aiming to prove he’s not just a one-hit wonder with his sophomore album, Ain’t in It For My Health. During a recent sit-down with Cody Alan on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Top opened up on the pressure he felt to deliver with his latest project, released Aug. 29.

Zach Top Kept “the Pedal Down” For His Sophomore Album

Zach Top’s entire career is predicated on the notion of, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Led by the single “Good Times and Tan Lines,” Ain’t in It For My Health brings more of the same, in a sense: neotraditional country instrumentals and emotionally raw storytelling.

“I was nervous before the first one too,” Top admitted to Alan. “But there’s kind of a, I don’t know, it went so well and it’s been such a crazy last year or two that it feels like, yeah, there’s like, dang, we gotta keep…keep the pedal down and keep it getting better.”

The “South of Sanity” crooner clarified that his nerves don’t signal a lack of confidence in his work. “I believe in the songs, so it’s not like a nervousness that I think it’s bad or something,” he said. “But I do hope that, you know, everybody loves it as much as I do.”

He Wrote Most of the Songs Before His Debut Album Came Out

Speaking with Billboard, Zach Top revealed that 10 of the 15 songs on Ain’t in It For My Health were ready to go before he’d ever released his debut album.

Ain’t in It For My Health comes from its opening track, “Guitar,” which Top previously said was in the running as the album’s title track. In a way, it still is.

“That whole chorus of ‘Ain’t in it for the money/ If it was I’d do somethin’ else/ Ain’t in it for the fame’ —it’s a light-hearted song, but for me it’s like, ‘Hey, this wasn’t a one-hit wonder. I’m around here to stay,’” he said.

Featured image by Scott Legato/Getty Images