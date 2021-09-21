Former NBA Star Muggsy Bogues Reveals His Top 10 Most Inspirational Songs

Even if you’re not a fan of the National Basketball Association, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Muggsy Bogues. The man still holds the record for the shortest player ever to suit up in the NBA— at five-foot-three. Remarkable in a sport that prides height over most else.

Bogues, who was also on the very memorable 1990’s-defining Charlotte Hornets team, is a basketball gold medalist. He’s appeared on Saturday Night Live in an episode with Charles Barkley, RuPaul, and Nirvana. Bogues has helped lead several NBA teams to the playoffs and in 1993-1994, he averaged a double-double (10.8 points and 10.1 assists).

Today, his name is synonymous with “heart over height,” or with just beating the odds. If the NBA was Goliath, Bogues is the ultimate David. He’s also starred alongside Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam movie and made an appearance in a Hootie & The Blowfish music video.

So, we thought, who better to ask than Bogues, who has a new memoir coming out about his life in 2022 (available for pre-order here), for a playlist of Top 10 inspirational songs? He is, after all, a man who has beaten all the odds. And of the list of songs, Bogues says:

“I had to pick Tribe because he mentioned me in there in the song. And Hootie & the Blowfish, me and Alonzo [Mourning] have a Grammy plaque hanging up because we were part of the video. Migos because that’s what you’re listening to today. But I’m also an old-school guy, so Michael Jackson is always going to be there. He’s the king of Pop. And then, Teddy! He’s going to turn off the lights!”

Without further ado, here are Muggsy Bogues’ Top 10 inspirational tracks:

10. “Notorious B.I.G.” by Notorious B.I.G.

9. “Steve Biko” by A Tribe Called Quest

8. “Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie & The Blowfish

7. “Straightenin” by Migos

6. “Takeover” by Jay Z

5. “Dear Mama” by Tupac

4. “Turn Off The Lights” by Teddy Pendergrass

3. “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Remember The Time” and “Thriller” (tie) by Michael Jackson

2. “Every Chance I Get” by DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby and Lil Dirk

1. “For The Love of You ” by The Isley Brothers