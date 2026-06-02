Taylor Swift Is Returning to Her Country Music Roots With Some Help From Jack Antonoff

Friday just got better thanks to Taylor Swift. While the hitmaker has been extremely busy since the release of her record-breaking album, The Life of a Showgirl, it appeared she had time to collaborate with some of Disney’s most beloved characters. With the newest installment of the Toy Story franchise hitting theaters on June 19, it seems that Swift added a little more excitement as she offered her voice for a new song co-produced and co-written with Jack Antonoff for the film’s soundtrack.

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Although there were rumors about Swift’s involvement with the franchise, it is now official after Swift shared a post on Twitter, reading, “You knew it! My new original song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠

You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @Pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story… pic.twitter.com/CRdhM5eLBt — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 1, 2026

Aside from revealing the name of the new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Swift also teased Toy Story 5 after apparently seeing it early. “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

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The One ‘Toy Story’ Character Who Connected With Taylor Swift

Already gaining nearly six million views, fans had another reason to get their tickets to see Toy Story 5. The latest film will follow Jessie and Buzz Lightyear as they struggle to adapt to Bonnie entering the era of technology. With the arrival of a tablet named Lilypad, the toys turn to Woody and Bo Peep for help navigating a world dominated by screens.

While thrilled over what the team accomplished with the story, director Andrew Stanton loved the addition of Swift to the Toy Story universe. “It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable.”

And even with Swift’s icon status, Stanton promised that the song wasn’t about highlighting the singer. “The song is so deeply connected to ‘Toy Story.’ So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”

Don’t miss the newest adventure of Woody, Buzz, and the gang in Toy Story 5, releasing in theaters on June 19.

(Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)