On This Day in 1986, Randy Travis Released the Album That Helped Shape Country Music for the Next Decade

On this day (June 2) in 1986, Randy Travis released his debut album Storms of Life. Later that year, the LP spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. It also featured four top 10 singles, two of which reached the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. Moreover, it marked his place among the handful of artists who were shaping the future of the genre.

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Travis had been trying to break into the country music world for years when he finally signed his deal with Warner Bros. in February 1985. The timing couldn’t have been better.

By 1986, George Strait was six albums and eight chart-topping singles into his career. At the same time, the Highwaymen’s debut album had just topped the chart, the Judds were flying high, and Reba McEntire was showing signs of being one of the biggest stars in the genre. In short, traditional country music was on the rise after years of slick, pop-leaning production dominating Music Row. While Travis’ style was too old-fashioned a handful of years earlier, it was the perfect fit for the country music world in 1986.

The success of Storms of Life and its singles helped push country music back toward its roots. As the decade progressed, Travis was one of a handful of artists who led the neotraditional movement. This influx of traditional-sounding music laid the groundwork for the boom in popularity the genre enjoyed in the 1990s and the sound that made it happen.

Randy Travis Came Out Swinging

Randy Travis announced his entry into the country music world a little less than a year before the release of Storms of Life with “On the Other Hand.” Released in July 1985 as his major label debut single, the song failed to break into the top 40 upon its first release. The label reissued it in April 1986, and it became his first No. 1.

The song’s chart position isn’t as important as what it told the world about Travis and his sound. His silky smooth baritone over an acoustic guitar opens the track. Then, a twangy lead guitar and pedal steel enter the arrangement along with brushed drums during the chorus. A honky tonk piano laces its way into the second verse. In short, the arrangement was pure country gold.

Lyrically, “On the Other Hand” steps into classic country territory as well. It’s almost a cheating song. However, just before the narrator agrees to go play “lover’s games” with the woman he met in a bar, he calls attention to his wedding band and the wife who is waiting for him at home.

Finding His Place in Country Music

After Travis scored a top 10 hit with “1982,” he went on tour with Barbara Mandrell and T.G. Sheppard. The hit also got him an invitation to play on the Grand Ole Opry in early 1986. This exposure allowed “On the Other Hand” to catch on when Warner reissued it. The rest, as they say, is history.

Paul Overstreet, the songwriter who co-penned many of Travis’ hits, including “On the Other Hand,” recalled why the up-and-coming artist cut so many of his songs. “All he wanted to do was country,” he told American Songwriter. “He didn’t want to be a pop artist. So, our songs were kind of a natural fit for him.”

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