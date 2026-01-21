Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Producer Calls Frontman Anthony Kiedis “Tone-Deaf”

The idea of Anthony Kiedis being tone deaf might be confusing to some. Especially since he was the lead singer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Thanks to his talents, the band not only sold millions of albums but was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. But still, according to a former producer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kiedis couldn’t hear pitch. Not criticizing the singer, the producer offered a unique glimpse into the talent that made up the Grammy-winning band.

Taking part in a Q&A, Michael Beinhorn recalled his time with the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the group’s early years. One fan asked the producer about the hit album Mother’s Milk. Featured on the album was the classic song “Knock Me Down.” Although the song included Kiedis, it also offered vocals from guitarist John Frusciante.

A love letter to the group’s former guitarist, Hillel Slovak, who passed away in 1988 from a heroin overdose, the fan inquired, “Why did John sing in that song? I know originally it was him and Anthony singing lead vocals, but Knock Me Down being a requiem for Hillel, why not only Anthony, the deceased’s best friend?”

The Difference Between Anthon Keidis And John Frusciante

According to Beinhorn, “I’m glad you love ‘Knock Me Down’ so much. It was a major departure from the RHCP sound up till that point. John sang the song (or rather, his voice was louder in the mix) because the song was melodic and Anthony was/is tone-deaf (ie- he can’t hear pitch).”

Not criticizing Kiedis for not being able to hear pitch, Beinhorn only wanted to offer a sample of the talent that made up the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “At any rate, John essentially wrote the song, including the melody, so it wasn’t entirely inappropriate for him to song it (plus he somewhat idolized Hillel).”

In the end, Beinhorn’s comments shed light on a practical decision made in the studio rather than a criticism of Kiedis’ role in the band. Frusciante taking the lead on “Knock Me Down” came down to what best served the song. Despite any limitations, Kiedis remained a defining force in the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ identity, helping shape a sound that resonated with audiences for decades.

