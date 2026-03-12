Boston Leader Tom Scholz Pays Homage to Late Singer Tommy DeCarlo, Calling Him “an Incredible Singer… a Sweet Man … and a Gentle Soul”

Boston lead vocalist Tommy DeCarlo died of brain cancer on Monday, March 9, at the age of 60. Following DeCarlo’s passing, Boston’s founding mastermind, lead guitarist, and principal songwriter Tom Scholz posted an emotional tribute to the powerhouse singer on the group’s official website and Facebook page.

“Everyone who has heard Tommy sing on stage, or on BOSTON albums, knows what a gifted artist he was,” Scholz wrote, “but few know how hard he worked to fill that role of BOSTON’s lead vocalist, and to turn himself into a top tier live performer—or more important, what a dedicated father he was to his children.”

Tom continued, “Tommy was a competitive athlete, and yet a gentle soul who is remembered by his son and many others as a sweet man who did not deserve to be cut down at such a young age. It’s not surprising that one of his favorite BOSTON songs to sing was ‘To Be a Man.’”

“To Be A Man” is an introspective power ballad written by Scholz that appeared on Boston’s 1986 album, Third Stage. The song’s lyrics reflect on how a man should be able to show tenderness, empathy, and compassion toward others.

Scholz concluded, “While many people will remember Tommy giving his audience amazing live performances, I will remember him as the incredible singer who appeared out of nowhere to rescue BOSTON in 2007, and gave all of us with the band 10 additional years of performing our most memorable live shows. Rest in peace Tommy, you did know what it took to be a man.”

More About Tommy DeCarlo

DeCarlo joined Boston after the band’s original lead singer, Brad Delp, died by suicide in 2007. He was hired by the group after he came to Scholz’s attention when he posted an original song paying tribute to Delp and a few Boston covers on his MySpace page and sent the link to the band.

Tommy was featured on Boston’s last studio album to date, Life, Love & Hope, which was released in 2013. He contributed vocals to fours on the album, and also played some keyboards and percussion on the record.

DeCarlo’s last concert with Boston was the final date of the band’s most recent tour in 2017. The concert was held on July 20, 2017, in Bristow, Virginia.

In 2012, Tommy teamed up with his son, Tommy DeCarlo Jr., to form the group DECARLO. The band released its debut album, Lightning Strikes Twice, in 2020. In 2022, Tommy released his first solo album, Dancing In The Moonlight.

After Boston’s last tour, DeCarlo continued to perform regularly with his son. His final concert took place on August 29, 2025, in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Tommy was diagnosed with brain cancer after he suffered a sudden brain bleed in September 2025. His family members launched a GoFundMe campaign in December 2025 to raise money for his medical bills.

(Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images)