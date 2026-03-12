Dolly Parton Reveals Funny Secret Behind Her Nonstop Work Ethic

Dolly Parton crossed a major milestone in January when she celebrated her 80th birthday. Although excited, the moment came at a difficult time for the country singer as she mourned the passing of her husband Carl Dean. But even with her age and heartbreak, Dolly continues to push forward. Besides an ongoing music career, the hitmaker also helmed a brand that brought her a net worth of $450 million. Yet, with all the fame and success, fans only want to know one thing – how does she do it?

In an age where energy seemed in short supply, Dolly appeared to have more than enough. She released her last album, Rockstar, in 2023. And over the last three years, she has continued to expand her brand while giving back to the community that not only shaped her vibrant personality but her entire career.

With Dollywood set to open for the summer, Dolly helped kick off the event as the grand marshal. But during the celebration, the icon was asked how she had so much energy to juggle life, fame, and numerous businesses. To put it plainly – “I’m on drugs. No, actually, I live off of creative and spiritual energy, and I just love what I do and I just pray that God will lead me…”

Dolly Parton Is One Of The Only People To Turn Down Willie Nelson

Although not one to partake in any substance, she never forgot spending time with Willie Nelson. Known for his love and support of marijuana, he offered it more than once to the singer. But as she explained, “All I have to do is get on Willie’s bus and you’re automatically high from the fumes.”

Turning Nelson down doesn’t happen often, but according to Dolly, she only cares for the occasional drink. “I never did do drugs or alcohol. I do drink if I’m out on a special dinner and when I fly ‘cuz I don’t like to fly, so I usually have a couple of glasses of wine, but for the most part I’m just not much of a doper or a drinker.”

So while some might search for the secret behind Dolly’s nonstop energy, the answer appears to be much simpler – faith, creativity, and a deep love for the work she’s spent decades sharing. And if she ever needs an extra boost, she knows where to find Nelson’s bus.

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)