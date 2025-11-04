From ‘Soul Train’ to ‘Tiny Desk’: 4 of the Most Iconic Music Shows of All Time

Music has been an integral part of film since its inception. Even before the “talkies” came around, music was underscoring moving pictures. As technology developed and screens got smaller, music stuck around. Like movies, TV is fascinated by the world of music. Below, revisit four of the most iconic music shows of all time, from the nostalgia fodder, Soul Train, to more modern efforts like Tiny Desk.

Soul Train

In the early 1970s, black artists were given a launching pad: Soul Train. Though it wasn’t the first show of its kind, it made history as the first nationally syndicated music-variety show made for black audiences. As such, Soul Train was an era-defining effort.

Like many other variety shows of its era, Soul Train featured prominent artists alongside dancers to create an atmosphere. Many ’70s greats owed a portion of their success to this show, including The Jackson 5, Chaka Khan, and Curtis Mayfield. Black music in the ’70s was fostered in this sound stage, shaping the decade as a whole.

MTV Unplugged

MTV changed everything in the ’80s. While music was a big part of TV culture from the jump, there was never a network as committed to it. MTV has delivered many fantastic music shows throughout its tenure, but few have produced as many iconic performances as MTV Unplugged.

This ’90s program featured Nirvana, Eric Clapton, and Alice in Chains, among others, taking the stage for stripped-down performances. This allowed fans to see their favorite artists in a new light, and it proved wildly popular. MTV Unplugged perfectly captured the intimate, angsty energy of the ’90s.

Total Request Live

MTV was too monumental in the world of music not to include a second show from the network on this list. Total Request Live, TRL, bolstered the music of the late ’90s and early ’00s. Counting down popular music videos from the week, TRL gave fans power that they hadn’t had before.

In addition to music videos, TRL gave viewers opportunities to see their favorite artists in action. Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Outkast, and many other artists from that era used TRL to boost their audiences.

Tiny Desk

In recent years, we’ve stopped sitting in front of the television and started tuning in on our laptops and phones for entertainment. Music-centric shows also made the jump. The most famous performance segment online has to be NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Like Unplugged, Tiny Desk puts musicians in a light they are seldom seen in. One stunning Tink Desk performance can completely change an artist’s career.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)