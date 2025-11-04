No Matter How Many Years Pass, These 3 Songs From the 1980s Will Never Be Forgotten

The 1960s and the 1970s provided the music world with a surplus of iconic songs. However, does that mean that the following decades didn’t? Certainly not, as the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and even 2010s have all contributed amazing songs to the musical canon we know and love today. In this article, we are going to focus on three iconic songs from the 1980s because, no matter how many years pass, these tracks will never be forgotten.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Elevators, airports, the dentist’s office—this Journey single plays everywhere, and it’s been played frequently ever since its release in 1981. Is it a masterfully artistic song? To some, yes, to others, no. Though what has ultimately led to this 1980s single’s longevity is its catchy melody and optimistic meaning.

The simple phrase “Don’t Stop Believin’” will never fail to resonate with the human race. We might be diving too deep with this one, but Journey’s single is an everlasting message of hope that reminds one of all the good in the world. Either that, or it’s just really, really catchy. Nevertheless, this song has stuck around for decades, and it will seemingly continue to do so for decades to come.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson is one of the most famous pop stars of all time, and that fact will likely remain the same 20 years from now. What will also remain the same is the cultural significance and relevance of Jackson’s 1983 single “Billie Jean”.

Folks might not turn to this 1980s pop song for introspective reasons, but they do turn to it for a release. Michael Jackson’s monster pop hit, “Billie Jean”, isn’t a song that makes you think about life. Rather, it’s a song that just makes you live it. For that reason, and arguably that reason alone, people will continue to kick off their shoes and dance to this tune well into the latter half of the 21st century.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston‘s legacy is on par with Michael Jackson’s, and the legacy of this single is on par with “Billie Jean”. Released in 1987, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is a staple track that the masses continually dance and sing to. Again, this song doesn’t shake one to their metaphysical core, but it does make them shake their feet and move their mouths.

This Houston single certainly doesn’t serve the same purpose as The Beatles’ “Let It Be” or Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”, but it still serves an invaluable purpose. That invaluable purpose is to help one suck the marrow out of the moment and enjoy all the pleasures that come with surrendering oneself to the music.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images