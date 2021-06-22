Gary Numan Probes More Earthly Matters on ‘Intruder’

When Gary Numan’s daughter Persia was 11, she presented him with a poem. Simply titled “Earth,” her youthful poetry examined a much starker natural sentiment, questioning what the earth would say if it could speak to the other planets and explain its sadness and how horrible people have treated it. “I thought it was lovely, and I shamelessly stole it and made it into an album,” admits Numan. This notion, fueled by Numan’s own consumption with incessant environmental depletion was the core of his Intruder, a look at climate change from the point of view of the planet.

“If the earth could speak, what would it say?” asks Numan. “The sense of betrayal must be enormous, for what we were, from when we first crawled out the ocean to what have become—the ingratitude, the abuse, the self-serving greed. We’re all awful creatures.”

Continuing on a different perspective of global warming from Savages in 2017—exploring what humans would become and how they would survive during a climate-related apocalypse—Intruder, Numan’s 21st release, shifts the attention off the doers, humanity, and back to nature and its “thought process.”

“If the planet could speak, how would it explain the emotions that it must be going through because of us,” Numan tells American Songwriter. “The betrayal and the disappointment and disillusion, the anger? Is it fighting back?”

Deliberately leaving time in between albums to avoid a continuation of the human plight of Savages, most of the Intruder album was coincidently written prior to the pandemic, but resonates completely with the occurrences of 2020. “It was a weird, bizarre, and unfortunate coincidence that I’m writing this album about the earth fighting back and how it feels, just as COVID comes along,” says Numan. “It just sort of fell into maybe that’s the earth fighting back. Maybe that’s the mechanism that it employs.”

Allowing his mind to wander around the earth and its “intentions,” Numan couldn’t help wondering if the pandemic would be one of many… to be continued for hundreds of years.

“I believe the earth has been fighting back for some time, and COVID is just the latest,” says Numan. “We’re so wrapped up in ourselves that we never noticed. Part of me thought this was the earth showing us everything we’ve done wrong. It shut us down, and there was noticeable change in air quality, and all kinds of things. If that doesn’t speak loud enough to people… it’s frustrating that there can be so much evidence faced with so much ignorance.”

Numan adds, “All we can do at the moment is to bring enough pressure to bear by convincing enough people that it’s serious and something needs to be done drastically, and it will involve a change of lifestyle for many.”

Leaving hopeful tales aside, the 13 Intruder tracks are void of hope, and more honest assessments of reality of the climate crisis. “I’m not overly optimistic,” says Numan. “There isn’t any optimism in Intruder at all.”

Intruder calls out the plight of the planet, rotating around a hypocrisy of religion and its distraction from climate change on “Saints and Liars,” questioning spiritual deities on “The Gift”—At the end when your God forgets you—and blatant disregard for the planet and its evident “responses.“ Through Intruder, the earth reveals its own contusions from the chilling open of “Betrayed” and impassioned pleas of Can you see me? / Can you feel me? Can you hear me? on “I Am Screaming” and the docile dance of “And It Breaks Me Again.”

“It has a vicious, brutal kind of harmony to it, and it all works until you put us in the picture,” says Human. “You put us in a picture and all starts to fall apart, and the earth is struggling, and there’s mass extinctions all over the place.”

Pondering the answer to shift climate change, Numan holds faith in the younger generation, along with a fundamental rewiring of how we use and create energy. “It sounds very corny to say, but the children are the answer,” he says. “Maybe when they come of age, there will be enough of them, the vast majority and they will do something about it, because the older people will be dead by then. If they do it, and their children, don’t do, that is it. There is no more time.”

He adds, “It’s like we’re living in a science fiction catastrophe.”

Thinking back on his solo career, spanning more than 40 years, following his departure from Tubeway Army, Numan admits one of his more difficult eras was around the release of Machine + Soul in 1992, an album he considers his worst.

“As my career took off, I started to struggle, pretty much soon after,” shares Numan. “I got panicky and let the pressure and the desire of wanting to salvage my career some way and to try to get back to where I’d been. Day to day, I was worried about how I was gonna survive, so your heads full of that, rather than daydreaming about the future. I let that dominate me too much, and it crushed my imagination.”

Believing his career was over and massively in debt with a house facing repossession, Human lost his motivation to create, until he met his wife Gemma.

“That was salvation for me,” he says. “She was able to help me in all kinds of ways, and to rediscover my love of music. If you don’t have a career, you’ve got nothing to worry about, so I went back to doing it for a hobby. As I went back to doing it for a hobby, I stopped worrying about radio play and all the imagination just flooded back. You can discover imagination and unearth it again. I took the cap off.”