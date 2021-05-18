Gary Numan Sets European Headlining Tour for 2022

With his new album, Intruder, on the horizon (out May 21), Gary Numan is revealing his latest tour dates for 2022 in support of the upcoming music.
The 18-date trek kicks off on April 8, 2022 in Cardiff, U.K., hitting Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, France, Spain and Germany, before wrapping on June 13, 2022 in Belgium, Brussels.
“To say I’ve missed touring would be a colossal understatement. It’s the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult,” Numan shares in a statement. “But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago. More so in fact. I can’t wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It’s what I’m here for.”
In addition, Numan recently announced the global streaming live event Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere, hosted by the live performance platform Stabal, on June 17. The show will see Numan and his band perform several songs from Intruder for the first time as well as a selection of songs throughout his career. Tickets are available here.
Pre-order Intruder here and check out Numan’s tour dates for 2022, below.
Gary Numan European Tour Dates:
APRIL 2022
8 – UK, Cardiff, The Great Hall
30- UK, Bristol, O2 Academy
MAY 2022
1- UK, Brighton, Centre
2 – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute
5 – UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6 – UK, Plymouth, Pavilions
7 – UK, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley
9 – UK, Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
10 – UK, Glasgow, O2 Academy
11 – UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall
12 – UK, Leeds, O2 Academy
14 – UK, Northampton, Royal & Derngate
15 – UK, Norwich, UEA
16 – UK, Nottingham, Rock City
18 – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
20 – UK, Sheffield, O2 Academy
21 – UK, Belfast, Ulster Hall
24 – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre
26 – The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg
27 – Denmark, Aarhus, Train
29 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio
30 – Norway, Oslo, John Dee
31 – Sweden, Malmo, Kulturbolaget
JUNE 2022
2 – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle
7 – France, Paris, Le Cabaret Sauvage
10 – Spain, Madrid, Sala But
11 – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz Room 2
13 – Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique