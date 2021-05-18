Gary Numan Sets European Headlining Tour for 2022

With his new album, Intruder, on the horizon (out May 21), Gary Numan is revealing his latest tour dates for 2022 in support of the upcoming music.

The 18-date trek kicks off on April 8, 2022 in Cardiff, U.K., hitting Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, France, Spain and Germany, before wrapping on June 13, 2022 in Belgium, Brussels.

“To say I’ve missed touring would be a colossal understatement. It’s the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult,” Numan shares in a statement. “But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago. More so in fact. I can’t wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It’s what I’m here for.”

In addition, Numan recently announced the global streaming live event Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere, hosted by the live performance platform Stabal, on June 17. The show will see Numan and his band perform several songs from Intruder for the first time as well as a selection of songs throughout his career. Tickets are available here.

Pre-order Intruder here and check out Numan’s tour dates for 2022, below.

Gary Numan European Tour Dates:

APRIL 2022

8 – UK, Cardiff, The Great Hall

30- UK, Bristol, O2 Academy

MAY 2022

1- UK, Brighton, Centre

2 – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute

5 – UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy

6 – UK, Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – UK, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

9 – UK, Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

10 – UK, Glasgow, O2 Academy

11 – UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12 – UK, Leeds, O2 Academy

14 – UK, Northampton, Royal & Derngate

15 – UK, Norwich, UEA

16 – UK, Nottingham, Rock City

18 – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

20 – UK, Sheffield, O2 Academy

21 – UK, Belfast, Ulster Hall

24 – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

26 – The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg

27 – Denmark, Aarhus, Train

29 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio

30 – Norway, Oslo, John Dee

31 – Sweden, Malmo, Kulturbolaget

JUNE 2022

2 – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

7 – France, Paris, Le Cabaret Sauvage

10 – Spain, Madrid, Sala But

11 – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz Room 2

13 – Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique