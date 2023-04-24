Artists Donate Exclusive Tracks to Earth Day Benefit Compilation Album

CHVRCHES, Coldplay, and R.E.M’s Michael Stipe are among the many artists that recently contributed exclusive tracks to EarthPercent’s annual Earth Day compilation album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

More than 60 artists contributed to this year’s EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation Album project, the proceeds from which will benefit the Brian Eno-founded EarthPercent charity, working to fight the ongoing climate crisis.

“EarthPercent is unleashing the power of music in service of the planet,” a Bandcamp page reads. “We seek to include the planet as a stakeholder in music by asking artists, companies, and individuals to commit a small % of their revenue to be distributed to the most effective organizations working on the climate emergency, under the guidance of an advisory panel of climate experts, leading scientists and youth activists.”

The record was released on April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. The album is available to download via Bandcamp or the 60-plus tracks can be purchased individually. See the full track list below.

The EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation Album will also be released on vinyl. Pre-order it, HERE.

EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation Album Track List:

Alanas Chosnau & Mark Reeder – “A Loving Touch (Mark Reeder’s I Want A Mix)” Ana Quiroga – “Atalaya” André Salvador and the Von Kings – “Hand In Hand” Andree Martis – “One Day In Paradise” Andy LeMaster – “The Garden House” Andy Quin – “Toccata No.1 in C” Anna Calvi – “Julie” anrimeal – “back in (feat. Digital World)” AVAWAVES – “Colliding Stars (feat. Prof. Mark McCaughrean)” Bad Sounds – “Bad Man” /beyond/ – “YEZTLI” Brian Eno – “Little Roof” Bring Me The Horizon – “sTraNgeRs (acoustic)” Broadside Hacks – “Gently Johnny” CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – “How Not To Drown (Live from Brixton Academy)” Ciaran Austin – “Birdsong (Demo)” Coldcut feat. Blanca Regina – “Quiero Verde (Earth Day Remix)” Coldplay X H.E.R. – “Let Somebody Go (Live at River Plate)” Damien Dempsey – “Soft Rain” DARGZ – “Pink Flamingo” dodie – “Before The Line (ft Capital Orchestra)” Dry Cleaning – “Gary Ashby (Live)” Dylan Henner – “It Was 41ºC in Bordeaux Last Summer” fer – “Back to Earth ft Peter Chilvers” Fink – “Green And The Blue (Space Jam ft. Ruben Hein)” Franc Moody – “Move Me (Instrumental)” Future Utopia – “Love Ascension” Gabrielle Aplin – “Make It Better” Gently Tender – “Ancient History” GRANDAD – “Meta Quest Memory Test” Helen Ganya – “Little Match Girl” Hilang Child – “Seen The Boreal (Ambient Revision)” Hinako Omori – “will you listen in (earth loop reimagined)” ISHA – “Jazzing Up The Planet” ISYLA – “Only the Humans” Jemima Coulter – “Run Out” Joe Hertz – “Voices” John Webb – “Concerto for Tuba and Strings – Slow Movement” Julia Holter – “And Now Even A Flower” Lanterns On The Lake – “The Saboteur (Multiverse Version)” Lime Garden – “Sick and Tired (Annie Remix)” Lola Kirke – “Home” Lutalo – “My Life (Demo)” Manzanera Mackay – “Music for French horn and Drain” Machinedrum feat. Jesse Boykins III – “Wait 4 U (DJ Phil Remix)” Matthew and the Atlas – “December (Demo)” mev2 feat. mittageisen – “automaten (2y edit)” Michael Stipe – “Give Me A Hand (feat Gaelynn Lea)” Müller & Makaroff – “La 6ta extinción” Mystery Jets – “You, Me and the Sea” Nick Carlisle – “2039 (EarthPercent Mix)” Nothing But Thieves – “Amsterdam (Live in London)” Olivia Reid – “Organic Bloom” Oscar Browne – “Cold Wind” Richard Coleman – “Estoy Azulado” Steve Mason – “The People Say” Tam Lin – “Den” Tapir! – “Debt to the World” The Subways – “Fight” Tiny Leaves – “With the Hollow at My Feet” United Freedom Collective feat. Eliza Shaddad – “Oceanic” Victoria Canal – “swan song” Walkin’ Jim Stoltz – “Oh, What a Life”

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images