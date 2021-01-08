Gene Simmons And Gibson Announce G², A New Multi-Platform Partnership

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons and Gibson announce a new long-term partnership that will not only deliver new guitar and bass products but also includes streaming entertainment across multiple online and social platforms.

Branded as G² (from Gene to Gibson), the first product announced is the G² Thunderbird Bass, which will be released later this year. The bass will be available in ebony with silver appointments and ebony with blood red. Simmons debuted the bass on stage during KISS’ epic New Year’s Eve concert in Dubai.

G² Thunderbird Bass

“You live and die by the instrument in your hands. You can stick your tongue out only so many times, but you have got to deliver the goods,” Simmons said in announcing the partnership.

The instruments will cut across Gibson’s various brands, including Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer and offer right and left-handed versions of the electric guitars and basses. Following the Thunderbird Bass, G² plans to introduce a Flying V bass and Flying V guitar.

G² Thunderbird Bass

Gibson has focused heavily on their Gibson TV platform in the past year, so the streaming content plans have massive potential, given Simmons long musical and entertainment history. The Kiss bassist will join Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience, Gibson Brands, for a live discussion on Monday, January 18, 10:00 am CT. Watch the event on Gibson TV here.

“I have been designing and trademarking bass guitars for decades, and when I heard Gibson’s vision and learned about their creative process, it just made sense for us to join forces to take things to the next level,” said Simmons. “Gibson is an outstanding company and has earned its place as a leading guitar brand with fans around the world. These guitars and basses will all be handmade, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collecthe tible that they are simply works of art.”

The G² logos

“Gene is not only one of the most celebrated musicians and rock stars of all time. He is also an entrepreneur, record producer, actor and overall creative person. His brain is always working, and I love that about him,” said Cesar Gueikian of Gibson Brands. “When we first connected, we immediately engaged in the most interesting conversations about guitars, entertainment, and business. Our shared vision compelled us to explore a partnership that would include developing instruments and creating a new platform to entertain and inspire new generations of Gibson and Gene Simmons fans to create music. Expect epic things.”