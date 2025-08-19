Oscar-Winning Actor Gary Oldman Reflects on Friendship With David Bowie: “So, Yeah, I Miss Him”

On January 10, 2016, the world lost the beloved and bohemian rock icon, David Bowie. Bowie passed away at 69 years old after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. Bowie’s tragic demise came just two days after the release of his final album, Blackstar. One of the many albums that has kept Bowie’s legacy and vibrant personality alive and in the same air as legends.

David Bowie’s character and work would have been more than fine had the release of his final album not transpired. After all, Bowie revolutionized both the music industry and the world with his charming bravery, inspiring art, and memorably candid personality. In other words, Bowie pushed the envelope seemingly every chance he got, and for that, he will always be remembered. And one person making sure of that is the Oscar-winning actor and friend of David Bowie, Gary Oldman.

Gary Oldman Recalls David Bowie’s Artistic Ambition & Sense of Humor

Gary Oldman and David Bowie’s friendship spanned decades. Both Oldman and Bowie grew up in South London, and after their first interaction, they developed a friendship that lasted up until Bowie’s passing in 2016. Matter of fact, Oldman reportedly gave a eulogy at Bowie’s private funeral.

Given their friendship, Oldman recently dwelled upon the personal, societal, and artistic importance David Bowie had on him and the world in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Concerning Bowie’s artistic influence, Oldman stated, “He was always pushing the envelope. He reinvented himself and his music many times. He was inspiring because he was a great innovator and not afraid to try things. It’s nothing conscious, but that rubs off.”

On a more personal level, Oldman acknowledged the personal and geographical connection the two shared and celebrated Bowie’s personality, as he divulged, “He was very, very, very funny, David.” Socially speaking, or so it seems, Oldman told THR, “Well, don’t you feel that since he died, the world’s gone to s—t? It was like he was cosmic glue or something.”

“When he died, everything fell apart. So, yeah, I miss him,” added Oldman. Gary Oldman is far from the only one who misses Ziggy Stardust, and he’s far from the only one perpetuating his legacy by speaking on the magnificence of the ever-so weird and ever-so freeing David Bowie.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images