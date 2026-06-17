Jelly Roll Shares Touching Reunion With Formerly Incarcerated Teen: “Now Get Out of Here Before You Go to Jail”

Jelly Roll knows that his life could have gone in a very different direction. Growing up in Antioch, Tennessee, he experienced firsthand the toll of substance use, poverty, and mental health battles. His first brush with law enforcement came at age 14, kicking off a decade-long cycle of incarceration for charges including possession with intent to distribute and aggravated robbery. Seeing his life do a complete 180, the three-time Grammy winner has made it a point to give back to the under-served communities he was once a part of, often visiting juvenile detention centers to share messages of hope. Recently, the “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker, 41, experienced a full-circle moment when he spotted a formerly incarcerated fan in the front row at one of his shows.

“This Tickles My Soul”: Jelly Roll Embraces Fan Onstage

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (June 16), Jelly Roll shared a reel documenting an emotional reunion with a young man he met while speaking at a juvenile detention facility in 2023.

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“Three years later, he’s at the front row of a Jelly Roll show,” the “Winning Streak” singer told the crowd. “It looks like you’re doing absolutely great, brother… It’s a beautiful thing to see you on the other side of that wall, big dog.”

However, time was of the essence, as the young man hasn’t quite completed house arrest. In the reel, he showed off his ankle monitor before joining the country star onstage for a hug.

“This kid’s got an ankle bracelet,” said Jelly (born Jason DeFord), who knows a thing or two about house arrest. “Don’t be late. Don’t go back to jail for the Jelly Roll show.”

Declaring that the reunion “tickles my soul,” the “Need a Favor” crooner expressed his congratulations with an onstage embrace.

“He’s almost off house arrest,” Jelly told the crowd. “He’s home doing good. Love you, brother. So happy for you. I’m so glad you came to my show. Thank you.”

Jokingly, the rapper-turned-country star added, “Now get out of here before you go to jail!”

Fulfilling a Dream

As a youthful offender himself, Jelly Roll knows the impact a strong role model can have on a young life’s trajectory.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Dedicates Rarely Performed Song to Make-A-Wish Fan]

“I think this is the first time this has happened in my career,” he wrote on Instagram. “Every time I go and speak at a Juvenile or a Jail/Prison, the dream is to be able to see those people outside that building living good and fruitful lives. I’m so honored to be able to do this for a living, I LOVE YALL.”

Featured image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images