Kelly Clarkson Forced To Miss ‘The Voice’ Battle Round Rehearsals, Fellow ‘American Idol’ Alum Fills In

Now that Blind Auditions of this season of The Voice are over, it’s almost time for Battle Rounds. Unfortunately, though, for those who are contestants on Team Kelly, rehearsals looked a little different this year.

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Following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson was forced to miss part of rehearsals, a time when she would typically advise those she chose during Blind Auditions.

Instead, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly’s battle advisor, subbed in for one rehearsal, according to People. Hudson is certainly qualified for the role, as she also judged on The Voice during Seasons 13 and 15.

Brandon Blackstock passed away after a long battle with cancer in early August of last year. In an Instagram post, Clarkson revealed she would be postponing shows in Vegas to be with her and Blackstock’s kids.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” the singer wrote. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.”

The first episode of Battle Rounds will air tonight on NBC at 9 pm, or 8 pm Central Time. It will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

How Is Kelly Clarkson Currently Doing With Blackstock’s Death?

At the beginning of the new year, Clarkson got vulnerable about how she and the kids have been doing with Brandon’s passing.

“My kids, they’re 9 and 11,” she said while answering fan questions in January, “They’re that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles.”

She admitted, “There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit. It’s my two dogs, my two kids, and me. The “Stronger” singer continued, “It’s a lot. It’s been really special, though, because the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favorite time of day.”

Clarkson shares two kids with her late ex-husband: River Rose Blackstock, who’s 11, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, who’s 9.

The singer also recently announced the end of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will conclude after its seventh season.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images