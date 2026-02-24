Miranda Lambert Received “the Biggest Honor” Alongside George Strait and Other Lone Star State Legends

On Saturday (February 21), Miranda Lambert was inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame during an awards show at ACL Live in Austin. Don Cook, Keith Gattis, and George Strait were inducted alongside her.

Lambert took to social media Sunday to share her gratitude for the honor and a handful of photos from the evening. “Last night was one I will never forget as long as I live. Being inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame along with King George, Keith Gattis, and Don Cook was the biggest honor I could ever dream of,” she wrote in the post. “Texas is always home, and the music that came from our great state is the music that built me. Big lone star love to all that have supported me all these years,” she added. “My heart is full.”

Lambert also thanked the artists who performed her songs during the ceremony. That list included Jack Ingram, Ashley Monroe, Parker McCollum, Natalie Hemby, and Jon Randall.

Miranda Lambert Was in Good Company

Miranda Lambert has a long history of writing or co-writing songs for herself and other artists. For instance, she co-wrote her No. 1 singles “Over You,” “Bluebird,” and “Heart Like Mine.” She also co-penned fan favorites like “Automatic,” “Kerosene,” “Dead Flowers,” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” among others. Additionally, she holds writing credits on Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.”

Don Cook has written 20 No. 1 singles. Many of those, including “Brand New Man,” were recorded by Brooks & Dunn.

The late Keith Gattis had songs recorded by George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and other country hitmakers. Those cuts include “El Cerrito Place,” “When I See This Bar,” “What Whiskey Does,” and others.

Strait, hailed as the King of Country, has written or co-written several songs in his discography. Highlights from that list include “The Weight of the Badge,” “Sing One with Willie,” “I Can See Texas from Here,” “Codigo,” and “It Takes All Kinds.”

Featured Image by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage