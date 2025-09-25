Colter Wall Set To Release First Album in Two Years: ‘Memories and Empties’

Colter Wall is a highly talented yet fairly elusive country Americana singer who has not released an album in roughly two years. His last release was Little Songs in July of 2023. That fact changes today, as Colter Wall will release his fifth studio album, Memories and Empties, on November 14, 2025.

Furthermore, Wall will release the first single from the album, “1800 Miles”, at 12:00 AM on September 26. In addition to this announcement, Wall also revealed a string of tour dates set to transpire solely in Texas. Wall’s impending tour will kick off on September 28 and, as of now, will run until January 24.

As fans and listeners might expect, it seems Wall’s new music will further contrast with the current mainstream country music. Wall, historically a non-Nashville musician, recently shared a clip of himself singing his new single “1800 Miles” on social media. Which echoes his contrarian country music stance.

In the clip, Wall sings, “I don’t know what you think you’ve been told / If I ever was for sale, I never sold / It’s short on flashing lights and rhinestone clothes, 1800 miles from Music Row.” And, “It’s Tyson songs on the fiddle and guitar / And the pedal steel man drives a real mean bar / You won’t hear it on your radio. It’s 1800 miles from Music Row.”

Colter Wall Is “Carrying the Torch of Traditional Country Music’s Legacy”

Per a press release, Colter Wall’s new album and single will very much align with the singer’s non-establishment resilience. “Carrying the torch of traditional country music’s legacy beyond Nashville’s commercial influence, Memories and Empties was recorded at Music City’s hallowed RCA Studio A in the same room that Waylon Jennings cut Honky Tonk Heroes, Merle Haggard and The Strangers cut parts of Hag, and Willie Nelson recorded countless tunes.”

“This new collection of drinking songs and blue collar stories is tailor-made for the honky tonks, barrooms, porches, and pickups it will soon be inhabiting—all deeply inspired by that 1970s era of country music that still permeates early breakfasts at the diner before work and late Saturday nights that bleed into Sunday mornings” continued the press release.

Produced by Wall and collaborator Pat Lyons, it seems Wall is again pushing against the popular grain. For more information on the album, Wall’s new single, and his upcoming Fall tour, visit his website HERE. Again, “1800 Miles” comes out at 12:00 AM on September 26, and Memories and Empties on November 14.

Little Jack Films/Courtesy Ivy PR