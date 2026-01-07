“George Jones Was Right When He Sang ‘Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes’”: A Throwback Look at Roy Acuff and Glen Campbell’s Shared Country Roots

Country music consists of top names like Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, and Lainey Wilson. But before the glitz and glamour of country music were names like Roy Acuff and Glen Campbell. Both a singer and a fiddler, Acuff helped highlight the “hoedown” style of country music and the rich history of Nashville. He was named “The King of Country Music.” Around the same time, Campbell rose to fame as a musician, singer, and TV personality. Knowing how to work the camera, he was labeled “The Rhinestone Cowboy.” While both singers built their own legacies in country music, for a short time – they shared the same stage.

Known for songs like “I’ll Forgive You But I Can’t Forget” and “Once More”, Acuff’s talents went far beyond the spotlight. During the early 1940s, the singer joined forces with Fred Rose to create Acuff-Rose Music. The publishing company signed Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, and the Everly Brothers.

Roy Acuff Takes A Ride On “The Wabash Cannonball”

While understanding the business side of the industry, at his center – Acuff was an entertainer. Although any performance produced by Acuff was considered a part of country music history, he once offered a live cover of “The Wabash Cannonball.”

With its origins dating back to the early 1900s, “Wabash Cannonball” was officially recorded by The Carter Family in the late 1920s. It wouldn’t be released until a few years later. As for the folk song, it focused on a fictional train called the Wasbash Cannonball Express. Describing the timeless beauty of the Pacific Railroad and the stories of its travelers, the song was such a hit, the Wasbash Railroad renamed its service to the Wabash Cannon Ball.

Acuff’s version alone became one of only a few songs to ever sell over 10 million physical copies worldwide. Again, just another reason he was “The King of Country Music.”

One fan perfectly summed up Acuff’s impact, writing “George Jones was right when he sang…..’Who’s gonna fill their shoes.’ There will NEVER be another Mr. Roy Acuff!”

Glen Campbell Offers Masterful Guitar Lesson In “Gentle On My Mind”

But what about Campbell? Passing away in 2017 at 81, the Rhinestone Cowboy left behind a legacy that included over 60 studio albums, six Grammy Awards, a role in True Grit, and The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour show.

Much like Acuff with “Wabash Cannonball”, Campbell wasn’t the first person to sing “Gentle on My Mind.” But just like Acuff, the cover became a classic in Campbell’s career. First written and recorded by John Hartford, the song was released on his second studio album Earthwords & Music in 1967.

Not long after, “Gentle on My Mind” caught the attention of Campbell, who released his own version. It not only peaked in the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 Country Singles chart, but it brought a total of four Grammy Awards between both singers.



What set Campbell’s version apart wasn’t just his voice – it was the guitar break. It became a defining moment in Campbell’s career. Short, melodic, and flawless, it spoke to a lifetime of disciplined playing. With each note landing with confidence, the softness served as a bridge between what was country music and what it would become.

The Link Between Glen Campbell, Roy Acuff, And Kornfield Kounty

Taking a brief walk through the history of both singers, for a brief moment, the two graced the same stage thanks to Hee Haw. Using a fictional cornfield as a backdrop, Hee Haw entertained viewers with hilarious sketches and country music. Presented by Roy Clark and Buck Owens, the show ran from 1969 to 1993, producing more than 20 seasons.

Named Hee Haw, the show took place in the town of Kornfield Kounty and included local businesses selling products, showcasing their talents, or sharing the newest gossip. Among those citizens was none other than Campbell and Acuff, who teamed up in 1984.

Aside from the episode warning about the dangers of eating a “country ham sandwich”, Campbell and Acuff donned straw hats and overalls for a cover of “Pfft! You Was Gone.” Leaning into the humor of the lyrics, the performance acted as a reminder that even country music legends like to have fun.

Though short-lived, their time on Hee Haw offered a clear snapshot of two country music icons side by side. And while not the first time, it remains one of the more visible moments where their paths crossed in front of the cameras.

