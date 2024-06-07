On This Day in 1991, Randy Travis and Roy Acuff Induct Alan Jackson into the Grand Ole Opry

On this day (June 7) in 1991, Alan Jackson joined the Grand Ole Opry. Far from being the country legend he would later become, Jackson was just two albums and a few years into his career. With songs like “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” “Here in the Real World,” and “I’d Love You All Over Again,” dominating the radio, he was already making his mark and catching the attention of the artists he looked up to.

With more than 30 No. 1 singles and more than a dozen chart-topping albums, Jackson remains one of the most successful artists in country music. Over the years, he has garnered acclaim for his songwriting, singing, and adherence to the traditional country sound. Inspired by artists like Hank Williams, George Jones, and Roy Acuff, the Newnan, Georgia native is an ideal standard bearer for the spirit of the Grand Ole Opry.

Alan Jackson Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

Alan Jackson made his Opry debut on March 3, 1990, just days after the release of his debut album, Here in the Real World. A little more than a year later, in June 1991, he had released his sophomore outing Don’t Rock the Jukebox, and a number of hit singles. In short, he was well on his way to stardom when he became a member of the Grand OIe Opry in 1991.

Randy Travis and Roy Acuff inducted Jackson into the institution. After accepting the honor, he sang “Here in the Real World,” his first hit single.

“I worked with this guy on about 54 shows and he’s going to become the 68th member of the Opry. He’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in this business,” Travis said, introducing Jackson that night. “[He’s] probably one of my favorites, too, because he does the kind of music I like and is a great songwriter and wonderful singer, too, and a great friend, I’m happy to say,” he added.

“My favorite Opry memory, it’s gotta be when they inducted me,” recalled Jackson. “It was the night Roy Acuff stood there beside me and I’m 6’4” and he was about 5’10” or something, I don’t know. He was looking up at me the whole time. Just looking right up under the brim of my hat while I ‘Here in the Real World,’” he added. “It made me very uncomfortable and proud at the same time.”

