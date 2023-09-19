Gillian Welch and David Rawlings Reissuing ‘The Harrow & The Harvest’ on Reel-to-Reel

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have announced the Americana duo is set to release a reel-to-reel reissue of Welch’s 2011 album The Harrow & The Harvest under Acony Records, the label they founded together at the start of the 2000s.

Stereogum reports that the reissue is available for pre-order now. Given that it’s a reel-to-reel and not a typical vinyl or CD, this particular reissue seems like one for the audiophiles and collectors. Indeed, the artists’ website lists the reel-to-reel as a way to hear the album “in a way you’ve never experienced it before.”

The product description reads, “Housed in a deluxe slipcase and custom tape boxes beautifully made by Stoughton printing and featuring the original artwork by John Dyer Baizley, each reel-to-reel set is personally produced by David Rawlings at Woodland Studios in Nashville, TN and hand leadered on two 1/4-inch archival quality SM911 tapes. The set also includes a complete song lyric sheet as well as an exclusive photo print by Mark Seliger, hand printed by the artist himself, autographed by Mark Seliger, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.”

Fans can pre-order it now for $699 on the Acony Records website. It’s set to ship in mid-November.

The Harrow & The Harvest is Welch’s fifth album and was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2012 Grammys.

Back in 2019, Welch and Rawlings performed their Oscar-nominated song “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from the movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs at the 91st annual awards. As reported by The Tennessean, the duo sported “classic Western wear” onstage and performed a shortened version of the track in front of a screen projecting images of canyons and stars.

The track ultimately lost to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” which was featured in A Star Is Born.

In an interview with Variety, Welch described working on the track with songwriting partner Rawlings for the film, “It was a pretty straightforward thing: ‘Well, we need a song for when two singing cowboys gun it out, and then they have to do a duet with one of ‘em dead. You think you can do that?’ ‘Yeah, I think we can do that’.”

“The more peculiar restraints you put upon a song, the more fun it is, so this was kind of a dream assignment,” she continued. “They didn’t tell us to do this, but if you’re writing a gunfight song between two singing cowboys, who wouldn’t love the opportunity to put some yodeling in?”

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images