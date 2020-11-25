Golden Ones Latest is Certainly “Larger Than Life”

There’s a certain beauty that comes from a packed to the rafters, no frills, down and dirty rock club. Places like Metro Chicago, the Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood or Bowery Electric in NYC where you live or die on whether or not you can rock the crowd in front of you.

Golden Ones aren’t mainstays on those legendary stages yet, but don’t be surprised when they are.

Based out of Tulsa, OK, Golden Ones are a throwback to the days of sweat equity rock and roll. Oozing that 1970’s rock & roll vibe, Golden Ones are made up of three parts: glitter, glam and rock & roll. Think T. Rex, Sticky Fingers era Rolling Stones, or Heart from the days of “Barracuda.” Hell, this foursome harkens back to those days so much their even name comes from David Bowie’s “Oh! You Pretty Things”

Led by powerhouse vocalist Sarah Frick, the band will unleash their first full length album Nowhere Fast on November 27th. Crunchy guitars, infectious melodies and disgustingly delicious slithery grooves, it’s all there. Sliding into the release on the heels of their most recent single “Larger Than Life,” Frick chatted with American Songwriter about the tune, the album and where the songs come from.

“There are too many to list, but I think the main influence for this song is T. Rex,” muses Frick. “We’re big fans of Marc Bolan and I wanted to write something that had a gritty 1970’s glam rock vibe. I really like the imagery in this song, I want the listener to be able to picture themselves in that Camaro, or in that 1970’s bedroom with a KISS poster on the wall, glitter on their fingers and platforms on.”

Recorded at Paradise Studio (Leon Russell’s old lake house studio) in Tia Juana, OK, the band tracked “Larger Than Life” the old school way of doing it live.

“This is one of the first songs I wrote for Golden Ones. I wanted to write something fun that would capture what the band was all about at the time- good times and rock n’ roll nostalgia. We’ve since evolved a bit, but this song always makes me happy.”

With high throttle levels of intensity embedded within the songs that make up Nowhere Fast, that is not at all by accident. In part that comes from the band being so well versed and rehearsed in their time together these last few years onstage, but it is also a direct result of Frick’s songwriting. As most songwriters have their own process for writing that range from everyday sessions to periods of time to focus on a project, Frick feels her best work comes out when things are really boiling.

“When I’m feeling emotionally intense. Whether it be good or bad, the best stuff always comes for me when I’m deep in my feelings about something.”

As the band preps for their first release and hopefully a return to touring in 2021, right now they just want fans to dig “Larger Than Life” as loud as they can.

“I hope this song transports you to another time. It’s a good driving with the windows down kind of song.”

Pre-order!