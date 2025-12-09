Good Luck Trying To Get These 3 Addictive 1970 Rock Hooks Out of Your Head

What would a rock song be without a killer hook? Not every memorable rock song, particularly during the classic rock era of the 1970s, is loaded with hooks. But those that are tend to stand the test of time. Catchiness really does result in charting successes, after all. Let’s take a look at a few rock songs from the year 1970, specifically, that have super-memorable hooks. I bet you already know these three tunes by heart!

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

Is there a more memorable chorus hook in classic rock history? That’s debatable. Personally, though, I don’t think there are many adults alive today who don’t remember The Beatles’ beautiful send-off song from their final album, “Let It Be”. This song was written by Paul McCartney, who also sings lead on this track. The combination of George Harrison’s lightning guitar solo and the orchestral sections makes this one of the Fab Four’s most anthemic songs of their career. Nobody was surprised when this song quickly zipped up the charts to No. 1 in the US, among other countries.

“American Woman” by The Guess Who

There are few gritty rock songs from the year 1970 more memorable than “American Woman” by The Guess Who. That guitar riff, Burton Cummings’ roaring vocals… it just doesn’t get more early-70s than this. “American Woman” by The Guess Who was first released in early 1970, and the blues rock classic was a fast No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that very year.

Some listeners found this song to be misogynistic against American women, to which bassist Jim Kale asserted that after touring across North America, the band was simply happy to go home to Canada and “see the girls [they] had grown up with.”

“War” by Edwin Starr

Sometimes, a simple call-and-response is all a song needs to create a solid rock hook. That’s what Edwin Starr did in the 1970 song “War”, namely through that very enthusiastic and memorable “War, huh, yeah!” lyric in the opening. A little more on the psychedelic soul-funk side of classic rock, “War” is still one of the best songs of the year, and a standout single from War & Peace. Like the rest of these amazing songs with killer rock hooks from the year 1970, “War” by Edwin Starr peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

