3 Classic Rock Slow Jams From the 1980s To Sing Along To

Head-banging to loud, powerful rock music is great. Turning the volume knob on your home stereo is fun, too. But sometimes, loud things and raucous music can be too much. Sometimes, you have a headache, and that kind of music will only make things worse. Yes, sometimes you need tracks that are more relaxed and chill.

That’s what we wanted to look into through our list below. We wanted to examine three classic rock songs from back in the day that weren’t made to rattle your bones. Indeed, these are three slow jam classic rock songs from the 1980s that we simply love to sing along to.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin from ‘Top Gun’ (1986)

The 1986 movie, Top Gun, did just about everything right. It had a great cast, a great story, lots of jets, and a soundtrack that became part of pop culture. One of the reasons the soundtrack was such a big part of the movie was the song “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin. A sticky piece of music meets loving lyrics that live in your heart and mind. It’s tremendous!

“(I Just) Died in Your Arms” by Cutting Crew from ‘Broadcast’ (1986)

The 1980s had a way of creating songs that were supremely sing-along-able. The choruses swelled, the synths soared. They both made you want to belt out lyrics at the top of your lungs. And one of the songs that made you want to sing like that was the 1986 track, “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” by Cutting Crew. Scientifically, it’s probably been proven that it’s impossible not to sing the chorus!

“Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak from ‘Heart Shaped World’ (1989)

Surely, this is one of the sexiest music videos not just of the 1980s but of the entire 20th century. It’s one befitting the amorous, almost eerie dreamscape of music Chris Isaak created for the hit single, “Wicked Game”. Sonically, it is Elvis meets David Lynch. And it’s a song that’s almost impossible not to sing along to on a regular basis.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images