Graham Nash Reveals Plans for Upcoming Crosby, Stills & Nash Documentary and Rarities Compilation, Discusses New Solo Song (Exclusive)

Graham Nash recently launched a solo tour that currently features nearly 40 U.S. shows into August. The 84-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also recently revealed to American Songwriter that there are some cool archival projects on the way that will thrill fans of his old group Crosby, Stills & Nash.

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Nash reported that Robert Zemeckis, the Oscar-winning director of Forrest Gump, is “putting the finishing touches” on a CSN documentary.

[RELATED: Graham Nash Set To Launch 2026 Solo Tour, Hints at Rarities and Deep Cuts Fans Can Expect To Hear Live (Exclusive)]

Graham shared a few more details about the movie in a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock.

“It shows how much we love each other,” he told the website. “Yes, we’ve argued, you know that and everybody knows that. But we have a deep love for each other and it shows in this movie. People are really going to understand the relative importance of the music that we’ve made over the last 60 years.”

No release date has been announced for the CSN doc, which the late David Crosby first mentioned in 2021.

In addition, Nash revealed to American Songwriter that he and his good friend and longtime artistic collaborator Joel Bernstein have been working on a companion box set that will feature a variety of rare recordings by the famed folk-rock trio.

“[Joel] and I … have got together about 30 tracks,” Graham noted. “Probably 80 percent, 85 percent of those have never been heard before. And so, we want to bring that album out with the movie.”

He added that the recordings span from 1968 through 1997.

Nash Says He’s Also Been Writing New Music

Nash’s most recent solo album, Now, was released in 2023. Graham told American Songwriter that he continues to work on new music, and he recently wrote a topical, politically charged song with his wife, Amy Grantham.

“Amy, who is a tremendous artist in her own right in pastels, [and I] just wrote a song together called ‘Out In The Snow,’” he shared. “[It’s] about ICE. I mean, you know, they’re killing people in the street now. I mean, seriously, right?”

Nash’s comments referenced the shooting deaths in Minneapolis of local residents Alex Pretti and Renée Goode by immigration enforcement agents.

Meanwhile, Nash also gave a status update about another archival project that’s been in the works for years. Graham has been putting together a compilation of songs by various artists to which he and Crosby contributed vocals.

“I’m still working on that,” he told American Songwriter. “We have about 25 things, and unfortunately, I have to do it myself, because I don’t have David anymore to … seek his opinion about things.”

Nash then discussed his late friend and longtime musical collaborator, who died in January 2023 at age 81.

“I think about David every single day,” Graham said. “You know, he was my friend. He was an incredibly unique musician and a brilliant man in many ways. … [And] what a voice.”

Nash and Crosby had a well-publicized feud that led to the breakup of CSN in 2015. Graham told American Songwriter that he was happy that he and David were on the way to mending their friendship at the time of Crosby’s passing.

“In the end we were talking,” he noted. “That was the only important thing.”

Nash’s 2026 U.S. tour continues on April 10 in New London, Connecticut. You can check out his full schedule at GrahamNash.com.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)