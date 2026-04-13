George Strait Brings the House Down in Epic Return to Austin Stage

For any fan, getting the opportunity to see their favorite artist perform in person is a profound moment. But then some singers make their concerts feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience – turning every performance into something unforgettable. That’s exactly what happened when George Strait took the stage at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. And to make it even better, he offered a set that came packed with No. 1 hits.

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On Thursday, fans completely packed the Moody Center to see the King of Country Music. With the future unknown, some fans wondered how many more years Strait had before retiring. Having discussed the possibility in the past, the country icon didn’t focus on retirement as he welcomed the crowd. The last time Strait performed at the Moody Center was back in April 2022.

With nearly four years passing since he walked down the tunnel at the Moody Center, Strait shared a video on Instagram showing just how special the night was. And thankfully, it wasn’t the only night as he wrote in the caption, “What a night Austin, TX! Who’s ready to do it again on Saturday?”

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George Strait Discusses Retirement

While the video didn’t show a single performance, Strait offered just a snippet of him performing “Three Drinks Down.” Released in September 2024 on Cowboys and Dreamers, “Three Drinks Down” helped the album climb to No. 6 on the US Top Country Albums chart. It peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200.

Although proving his ability to write a No. 1 hit song, fans continued to wonder about Strait and when he would retire. Just last year, he told the crowd at his concert, “I have maybe five good years to sing my songs for you, folks…it’s been around 50 now. And I still love it just as much as I ever did.”

Coming to the end of his career, Strait insisted, “When I walk through those curtains and I see your smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again until I walk back out and get on that bus.”

Cherishing every moment, loving every concert, and remembering every song, fans know they are witnessing the final chapters of a legendary career. And if this performance proved anything, it’s that Strait is writing his final chapter exactly the way he wants.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/ via Getty Images)